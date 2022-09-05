Wear wool, not fossil fuel.
That's the hard hitting angle for a new international wool campaign set to hit screens across Europe and the United States today.
The new international campaign, launched by Australian Wool Innovation and devised by AWI's marketing arm The Woolmark Company, has hit back at the use of synthetic fibres.
And it also focuses heavily on wool's environmental credentials.
AWI chief executive officer John Roberts said the ad has a simple, but incredibly powerful message.
"It is a fairly combative message, but it is intended to be," Mr Roberts said.
"With what is going on in the EU in particular, with the the environmental footprint standard, there is the potential for greenwashing to continue.
"So we want to make consumers aware that if they are really serious about sustainability they have to actually make considered and informed decisions.
"This is a very direct way to try and inform consumers about what they are putting on their bodies."
The advertising features a series of powerful visual messages that highlight the link between fabrics made from synthetic fibres and the crude oil used in its manufacture.
Initial media is scheduled in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom and France during September.
The campaign centres around a 60-second film showing people struggling to escape an oil- filled swimming pool.
This was based on recent research which revealed every 25 minutes, an Olympic pool's worth of crude oil is used to produce synthetic clothing.
This amounts to almost 350 million barrels a year.
And research conducted by The Woolmark Company showed that while more than one third of global consumers say they are willing to pay more for sustainability, fibre consideration does not feature in the purchase journey at all.
Furthermore, the research revealed that consumers are not making the link between synthetic fibres and fossil fuels.
Mr Roberts said consumers should know that the natural, biodegradable and recyclable qualities of wool stand in sharp contrast to the properties of synthetics.
"The advertising aims to show people the hidden impact of synthetic fibres on the environment and how choosing natural fibres such as wool can be a solution to reducing fashion's impact," Mr Roberts said.
"It is predicted that in just 10 years' time, 73pc of the entire clothing market will be made from synthetic fibres, which are derived directly from fossil fuels.
"The impact these clothes have during the use and end of life stages of their lifetime cannot be underestimated."
Anecdotal reports suggest that the equivalent of 50 billion plastic bottles' worth of microfibres enter wastewater every year just from washing.
But science has shown Merino wool does not contribute to microplastic pollution and wool fibres are biodegrade in both land and marine environments.
Mr Roberts said studies also show that wool clothes are amongst the oldest in wardrobes, with high levels of reuse and donation, along with high levels of recycling and commercially viable end-of- life pathways.
"These factors alone indicate why choosing clothes made from natural fibres, such as Merino wool, are so important in transitioning to a circular, slow fashion model," Mr Roberts said.
"If consumers want to make sustainable decisions we want to help them make informed sustainable decisions and we think this is a very express lane way of doing that."
To develop the campaign AWI worked with creative agency, 20something.
20something's strategy partner Fran Docx said the message is timely and important.
"Back in 1980, our wardrobes were filled with natural materials like cotton, wool and cashmere," Ms Docx said.
"These natural fibres made up 60pc of the market, far outstripping the relatively new polyester and polyamide alternatives.
"The rise of fast fashion, Instagram outfit culture and turbocharged consumerism has seen a wholesale shift in what lurks in our wardrobes.
"We rarely make a wider ecological connection between clothes, the fibres they're made of, and the impact on the planet.
"Our ambition for our work with The Woolmark Company is to address that and raise awareness of the alternatives to synthetic fabrics."
