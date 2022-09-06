Whatever happened to gold as a safe haven in times of trouble?
We live in a world of war, pestilence, rising political instability and inflation.
Interest rates are climbing, stock markets falling, and yet gold is going down.
In Aussie dollar terms, it is down nearly 11 per cent since March.
No wonder the Punter's gold shares, Laneway Resources (ASX code LNY) and Musgrave Minerals (MGV) are going nowhere, despite both announcing good news recently.
Laneway started mining high-grade ore and expects to pour the first gold this week.
Musgrave continues to report exceptionally high-grade discoveries at its Big Sky tenements, including one hole last week with 20.9 grams per tonne and only 19 metres below the surface - almost shallow enough to dig it out with a bucket and spade.
In the flood of annual results last week, Wide Open Agriculture (WOA), Beston Global Foods (BFC), Cobram Estate Olives (CBO) and RLF Agriculture (RLF) were among the best of the Punter's bunch.
RLF in particular, has bounced back from its COVID-19 setback and recorded record cash receipts of $10 million.
As a result, it has barely touched the $8 million it raised from the public share offer in April.
Demand for its crop nutrition products suggests it is a better safe haven than gold in these turbulent times.
CBO lost $700,000, down from profits of $35.2 million the previous year, but the olive harvest is a bit of a dud every second year.
The loss of less than a million this time compares with a loss of nearly $36 million in the previous "off" year.
Meanwhile, he has quietly dropped Roots Sustainable Agriculture (ROO) from his watchlist.
The company has had to borrow short-term money at an annual interest rate of 60pc per annum to fulfill its latest order.
Around the current share price of half a cent or less, would-be buyers heavily outnumber sellers, but the Punter is not that brave.
