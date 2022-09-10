ONCE again the average was up by $1467 at the annual Burbong Angus Bull Sale, held at Bungendore on Monday.
Overall Ian and Cath Darmody sold 14 two-year-old bulls to a top of $12,500, twice, and an average of $10,100, which surpassed last year's average of $8633.
Advertisement
RELATED READING: Burbong Angus buys $32,000 sale-topper at Onslow
The sale topper was Burbong R46, a heavy boned grandson of Granite Ridge 4D7 of 338 G153 which sold to Peter Gullet from Lambrigg via Tharwa.
A fame 6.4 bull, R46 weighed in at 865 kilograms with excellent hair type and softness. He was out of a Hollywood Cast Iron C61 daughter and ranked in the top 15 per cent of the breed for mature cow weight, and top 20pc for carcase weight, eye muscle area and retail beef yield.
Equalling the top price of $12,500 was Burbong R20, a bull of similar breeding out of a Cast Iron daughter by a Granite Ridge 4D7 of 338 G153 son. He ranked top 5pc for retail beef yield and net feed efficiency.
Purchased by a client through Ian Morgan Livestock, Tamworth, he weighed 880 kilograms in a a frame 7.2 package and was describe as long, deep and as soft as butter.
In total, Ian Morgan Livestock agency secured three bulls at an average of $11,500 for its clients. Also taking home three bulls was Braidwood Partnership, Braidwood, which averaged $11,350.
Buyers also operated out of the local Bungendore, Queanbeyan and Jerangle regions.
Burbong stud principal Ian Darmody said he was happy with the results as everyone took home a bull.
"Repeat buyers are coming back, looking for those bulls that grow real weight for age calves," Mr Darmody said.
The sale was conducted under the Helmsman auction system by Nutrien.
ALSO IN NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.