Prices ease at Tamworth show and sale

By Simon Chamberlain
Updated September 8 2022 - 4:42am, first published 2:00am
Second cross lambs shown by Emily and Murray Stirling, Wheatacres, Bithramere take the grand champion pen prize at Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Spring lamb show and sale.

It was an emotional win for Emily and Murray Stirling, Wheatacres Partnership, Bithramere, at Monday's Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association (TSLAA) Spring Lamb Show and Sale when their second-cross Poll Dorset lambs won the grand champion pen award.

