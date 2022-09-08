It was an emotional win for Emily and Murray Stirling, Wheatacres Partnership, Bithramere, at Monday's Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association (TSLAA) Spring Lamb Show and Sale when their second-cross Poll Dorset lambs won the grand champion pen award.
After being presented with the Jason Goodwin Memorial Shield for the grand champion pen of lambs, an overcome Ms Stirling said her late father, Richard Bowler, who died in December, had been a strong supporter of the show and sale but had never tasted success.
The Stirlings' lambs were the winners of the extra heavy/export category, 50 kilograms plus class, and had been finished on barley in feeders while grazing on forage oat crops.
She said the lambs were from first-cross ewes and sired by Abelene Park Poll Dorsets, bred at nearby Duri by the Douglas family, who were also co-sponsors of the show and sale. Selling through Daniel McCulloch Agencies, the lambs returned $248.
In second place in the heavyweight class was a pen of lambs entered by the Boydell family, Kaytoun, Attunga.
Forbes Boydell said the lambs had been grown out and finished on a Leafmore forage brassica crop and were the remainder of 3500 lambs that had been finished this winter on Kaytoun. Selling through Ray White Rural and Livestock, Tamworth, the lambs sold for $210.
In the middle weight section, Clint and Kate Lyon, Nowendoc, showed the winning pen of lambs while Gavin Hombsch, Hyland, Bithramere exhibited the runner-up pen. The Lyon's lambs made $190 while the runner-up pen made $172
In the lightweight classes, the roles were reversed, with Mr Hombsch's lambs the winners while the Lyons pen was the runner-up. The winning pen made $160, and the runners-up made $157.
The judges were Tony Dunn from Fletcher International, Luke Wellings, Walcha, and Thomas Foods International New England livestock manager Andrew Jackson.
Speaking on behalf of his co-judges, Mr Jackson congratulated the exhibitors on the lambs penned.
He said the impact of a slowing economy in the US and an increase in supply would see a trend of lower lamb prices, stating that prices from 800 to 900 cents a kilogram would not be seen again for some time.
However, he said, where the producer could make up any price shortfalls was with increased yield and lambing percentages. The selection of genetically improving sheep would also help producers overcome much of the decline in prices.
There was an increase in lamb numbers at Tamworth on Monday for the weekly prime sale, with 4300 lambs penned, up 2100 on last week. Sheep numbers were steady at 600 head.
Well-finished heavyweight lambs accounted for the majority of the lambs penned.
Lambs weighing more than 30.1kg ranged in price from $210 to $222 with an average of $218.70.
The young lambs attracted the strongest of the competition with the market trend dearer.
Lambs weighing 16.1kg to 18kg, fat score 2 ranged in price from $77 to 130, averaging $88.80.
