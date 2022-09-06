Oilseed and cereal producers in the Northwest have a great opportunity to see the latest research in heat tolerance, farming systems, disease updates in winter legumes and progress in summer cropping.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries is holding a field walk on 14 September at the University of Sydney Research Farm, Llara, Narrabri, between 10 am and midday. It will be the first public event at the research farm, since the Covid-19 pandemic, with presentations from Steve Simpfendorfer, Jon Baird and Nicole Dron.
After lunch will be a University of Sydney field day at the IA Watson Plant Breeding Institute, Narrabri, with a wide range of displays and product launches.
There will be field displays of wheat, chickpeas, faba beans and Indian mustard breeding programs.
Another highlight will be the launch of a book covering the history of the first 60 years, Australia's first grower-initiated and owned wheat research institute, written by recent Farrer Memorial Medal winner Dr Lindsay O'Brien.
There will also be demonstrations of innovative weed control technologies, the release of three new Australian Grain Technologies canola varieties, a planting of new and historical wheat varieties, including Federation, released in 1906, Gabo in 1945, Gamenya, released in 1960, as well as more recent varieties like Suneca and Sunco.
The Institute's Annette Tredrea said there were about 40 lines of historical kinds of wheat on display.
Also to be discussed will be digital agricultural technologies, soil carbon and how it works and a segment on native grains and plant proteins.
A researcher at the NSW DPI, Nicole Dron, said research undertaken into heat-tolerant species of canola would be discussed.
The work is being led by Dr Sheng Chen from the University of Western Australia, and the NSW Department of Primary Industries involvement is being led by Dr Rajneet Uppal, Ms Dron said, with co-investment by Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC).
Ms Dron is running the trial work in Narrabri of the northern project node, evaluating the pre-breeding lines that have been shown to have improved heat tolerance following glasshouse.
The trial aims to capture the effects of heat experienced in this region on the canola pre-breeding lines, putting the material through its paces and collecting valuable data for canola breeders.
She said it is particularly important that this work takes place in the northern grain region as heat tolerance will be key to securing higher yields in a short season, where temperatures can increase rapidly in spring and summer.
The renewed effort to strengthen canola's climate resilience is drawing on results and background intellectual property from previous GRDC co-invested projects with the NSW DPI and the University of Western Australia (UWA).
That earlier research showed a few hours of daily heat stress for three days during first flower could reduce canola grain yield by up to 30 per cent, Ms Dron said.
The new GRDC-supported UWA and NSW DPI project aims to screen new germplasm for heat tolerance, develop screening procedures and genetic analysis; field-validation of the heat-tolerant genotypes and evaluate the stability and repeatability of heat-tolerant genotypes in portable heat chambers
