The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Narrabri canola trial works on heat tolerance

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated September 6 2022 - 4:03am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A researcher at the NSW DPI, Narrabri, Nicole Dron, is running the trial work in Narrabri of the northern project node, evaluating the pre-breeding lines that have been shown to have improved heat tolerance following glasshouse.

Oilseed and cereal producers in the Northwest have a great opportunity to see the latest research in heat tolerance, farming systems, disease updates in winter legumes and progress in summer cropping.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.