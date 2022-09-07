Journey to EVs must be a realistic ride

When it comes to vehicles and equipment, there are many roadblocks preventing farmers from transitioning away from a reliance on diesel and petrol.
Electrification, hydrogen, and biofuels are still a far-off destination for many in the bush; right now, they could even be described as a mirage.
But NSW Farmers has a solution to make cleaner options more accessible to farmers.
A targeted expansion of the instant asset write-off scheme could encourage farmers and other rural business owners to purchase more modern, energy efficient equipment.
Vehicles and farm equipment tend to be a significant long-term investment for farmers.
If the Australian Government wants farmers to get serious about these options, the financial feasibility must be seriously good.
While many in the bush want to transition to cleaner energy sources, our decision-makers must be realistic and practical about the current limitations of these alternatives in regional areas.
Electric vehicles (EVs) have been widely touted as the way forward for Australians, but regional areas are still a comparative desert when it comes to charging stations.
Australia is yet to set a target for the transition to cleaner vehicles such as EVs, but the pressure is mounting as other countries increasingly do so.
The Committee for Sydney wants to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2027, while the Grattan Institute says old diesel-powered trucks should be taken off Sydney roads.
NSW Farmers supports the exploration of EVs, hydrogen, biofuels, and other alternatives to petroleum-based fuel, but these concepts are still in their infancy and a long way from widespread viability.
Ultimately, a transition will come down to minimising costs - to farmers, the environment, and consumers.
The energy transition is important, but so too is the economic future of our regions, food production, and access to food. Our farmers must be brought along on the journey to change.
