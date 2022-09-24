The Land
Dorper Vaan Roy composite makes for robust sheep

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
September 24 2022 - 9:30am
Kevin and Narelle Spears' maiden White Dorper ewes that would be joined to the Van Rooy rams at their Hermidale property. Photo: Supplied

Composite breeds are becoming increasingly more common in the sheep industry, but one Hermidale producer is using a rare South African fat tail sheep over Dorper ewes to breed an eating quality great.

