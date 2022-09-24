Composite breeds are becoming increasingly more common in the sheep industry, but one Hermidale producer is using a rare South African fat tail sheep over Dorper ewes to breed an eating quality great.
A love of livestock and meat was enough for Narelle and Kevin Spears, Dusty Downs Dorpers and Boer Goats, to build a composite breed using the rare sheep breed called Van Rooy.
Commonly known for their fat tail, Mrs Spears said the Van Rooy was a robust sheep that did well in tough conditions. She said she used the Van Rooy for the flavour it imparts in the meat.
"It enhances the flavour but the carcase quality is reduced when it is put over the Dorper," Mrs Spears said.
"We use that first-cross lamb to make a maternal ewe to put the Dorper back over to add carcase quality back."
Mrs Spears said there was about 500 to 600 sheep on their property at Hermidale, west of Nyngan, with a small portion used for the composite breeding program which involved crossing the Van Rooy with Dorpers.
Before the Australian White was developed, Mrs Spears' mother had been 'playing' with the Van Rooy/Dorper-cross ewes.
"We just love that composite ewe so we are doing the same thing," Mrs Spears said.
"We just want to produce a composite ewe with plenty of hybrid vigor."
When selecting the females to retain, whether they be the composite or pure, Mrs Spears said she looked at structure first, culling out anything that is not correct as far as feet, mouth, hindquarter and shoulders.
The commercial flock was a relatively self-managing, therefore Mrs Spears said using the Van Rooy helped to remove any remaining wool from the Dorpers.
Currently keeping all of the composite ewes, the Spears aim to sell lambs over the hooks at Bourke Abattoir when it reopened.
As a way of increasing the composite flock and looking after maiden Dorper ewes, Mrs Spears has been joining the young Dorpers to the Van Rooy rams.
"We are just helping the maidens have a lambs that is vigorous and up and going, not to take away from the Dorpers, they have an amazing maternal instinct and are great mothers," she said.
"We were hoping we might find a market for them. There are people showing a bit of interest in them and we have kept the ram lambs for our own interest... then we may cross them over our composite ewes to see what is produced.
"The people we have sold them to (composite rams).. they are getting rid of the wool really quickly with the Van Rooy influence and they are saying that they are really loving the lambs and are keeping the ewe portion of those."
Mrs Spears said her passion was building a sustainable business for the next generation to continue, as well as breeding a sheep that is going to continue to produce lambs through the next dry period.
"As robust as the Dorpers are, if they are on a low plane of nutrition their fertility is effected and the fat tail sheep is not as susceptible to that so they still have plenty of storage to continue breeding," Mrs Spears said.
