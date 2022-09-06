The NSW Government believe it has been vindicated in its floodplain harvesting modelling after a report commissioned by the Murray Darling Basin Authority was released.
The peer-reviewed report, "Independent review of proposed NSW baseline diversion limits for floodplain harvesting - Border Rivers and Gwydir SDL resource units", confirmed the accuracy of the NSW Government modelling said Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson, who welcomed the findings.
Advertisement
"The NSW Government's floodplain harvesting policy is the biggest environmental reform in this area we have ever seen," he said.
"This reform will strengthen protection for the environment and downstream water users.
"The report from independent experts shows we're on the right track.
"It is encouraging to see this report confirms that water being licensed is within existing legal limits.
"The NSW Government models have been independently scrutinised and verified many times over and the fact remains our modelling is accurate."
ALSO READ:
However, not everyone sees the report as a vindication of the Governments floodplain harvesting policy.
Independent member of the legislative council, Justin Field, said the report doesn't vindicate the policy.
"This report is not an answer to the central criticism of the Government's floodplain harvesting policy that it lacks adequate downstream targets to ensure downstream communities and the environment get their fair share of flood flows," he said.
"How much water is licenced and the modelling those licenced volumes are based on is far less important than the rules that govern when water can and can't be taken under those licences.
"For that we need adequate downstream targets that will constrain take under floodplain harvesting licences until environmental and critical human needs downstream are met.
"The targets currently being used by the government are inadequate and arguably don't comply with the NSW Water Act.
"That's not just my view, that is also the view that has been expressed by the NSW Environment Department."
Independent specialists in water industry reform and policy development have been reviewing floodplain harvesting since 2009 and Mr Anderson said the latest report supported the Government's modelling.
"The report found our models are valid, scientifically rigorous and underpinned by the best available data," he said.
Advertisement
"They ensure licensed floodplain harvesting water take will be restricted where necessary to ensure total diversions are less than the established legal limits, including the cap."
The Gwydir and Border River valleys have already been issued floodplain harvesting licences while the Macquarie, Barwon-Darling, and Namoi valleys are yet to be determined.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.