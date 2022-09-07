More Than Ready, a US-bred shuttle stallion who stood his first Australian season at Vinery Stud in 2001, was euthanised at age 25 due to infirmities of old age at Winstar Farm, his northern hemisphere home in Kentucky recently.
More than Ready's legacy will continue via his 19 consecutive Australian stud seasons, leaving 2118 winners (to date), while his 216 global stakes winners puts him just behind Galileo, Sadler's Wells, and Danehill, in the record books.
More Than Ready was the outcross to Danzig and Danehill that breeders were looking for, the brown horse being a son of Southern Halo - by Hail To Reason's champion US sire Halo, and produced from Woodman's Girl, a daughter of Mr Prospector's Woodman (a former Australian shuttler).
He was an immediate stud success in Australia when More Than Ready's first crop two-year-old daughter Carry On Cutie won the AJC Champagne Stakes-G1, closely followed by his colt son Benicio taking the VRC Victoria Derby-G1.
More Than Ready also sired consecutive Golden Slipper winners, the prematurely deceased Sebring (an outstanding sire), and gelding Phelan Ready.
Memorable More Than Ready wonder mare was More Joyous, winner of eight group one races.
According to the Australian Stud Book (ASB), More Than Ready looked after a total of 2323 mares during his southern hemisphere stints while covering 100 mares during his last Australian season in 2019 at an advertised fee of $55,000.
There are eight ASB registered More Than Ready sons headed by Better Than Ready, now among the leading Australian sires for wins and winners standing at Lyndhurst Stud at Warwick, Queensland.
Younger sons include $2.2 million earner Prized Icon (at Kooringal Stud, Wagga Wagga), which is represented with his first juveniles this season.
A Magic Zariz just "keeps on keeping on" his competitive ways; the 10-year-old's latest success was the Black Nugget Cup, a Mudgee Race Club feature but transferred to Dubbo due to the wet weather.
Finishing second in the Narromine Gold Cup at his previous start, A Magic Zariz also won that prestigious country cup event in 2017.
Raced by his Dubbo trainer Brett Robb together with picnic hoop Madison Wright, the gelding now boosts a race record of 14 wins, 13 seconds and five thirds from 59 starts for $312,527 in prizemoney.
As his name suggests, A Magic Zariz is by deceased Zariz (by US-bred former shuttler Mukaddamah) and is the first foal of deceased A Magic Pick, a good country racemare by Magic Albert, which won eight races.
Greg Ryan, a hoop that rode a massive 4035 winners throughout his illustrious riding career, will be honoured with the inaugural Greg Ryan Medal, which will be awarded to the most successful jockey at the Dubbo Gold Cup meeting on Sunday.
Officially retiring from the saddle in June 2021, the Dubbo resident Ryan is placed second behind another great retired country jockey, Robert Thompson, in the Australian racing records for his number of race wins.
Sunday's eight-race card is highlighted by the $100,000 Dubbo Gold Cup, its first and second-placed horses then eligible for the $2 million The Big Dance at Randwick on Melbourne Cup day on November 1.
What a tragedy for broodmare owners and connections of young Australian bred stallion Spieth, which died suddenly at Aquis in south-east Queensland, in August.
It was only the previous day that Spieth's first crop two-year-old, Birdies Galore, finished second in the SAJC Oaklands Stakes-LR at Morphettville.
Only aged 10, Spieth had begun his stud career positively, siring six two-year-old winners with another stakes-placegetter, Jaguar Stone.
A son of 2010-11 champion New Zealand sire Thorn Park (by Spinning World), Spieth won five races (and was dual Group 1 placed), including the City Tatt's R C Lightning Handicap-LR.
Spieth served 129 mares in 2021.
Spieth's sire Thorn Park is finding much success via sire sons, Jimmy Choux (sire of triple Australian Group 1 winner Bostonian), and Ocean Park, sire of 17 Australasian stakes winners including multiple Australian group one winners Kolding and Tofane.
