The Land

More Than Ready leaves a lasting legacy for Australian racing

By Virginia Harvey
September 7 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More Than Ready, a US-bred shuttle stallion who stood his first Australian season at Vinery Stud in 2001, was euthanised at age 25 due to infirmities of old age at Winstar Farm, his northern hemisphere home in Kentucky recently.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.