DEMAND for feed efficient, low emission cattle is on the rise as prices push into record territory for Coota Park Blue-E operation during its bull sale held at Woodstock on Tuesday.
Overall, Jon Wright and the Coota Park team celebrated a full clearance of 48 Blue-E bulls to a top price of $23,000 and average of $13,302 - both stud bests. This was a significant growth of $2702 on last year's average of $10,600 across the 40 sold.
Auctioneer Cameron Rosser of selling agents Delta Livestock and Property, Young did not have to wait long to sell the $23,000 sale-topper as lot 1, Coota Park Blue-E R32 was knocked down to AuctionsPlus buyer Richie Purseglove, Trangie.
The two-year-old black coated son of Leachman Docs Remedy U683E weighed 882 kilograms with a 41.5 centimetre scrotal circumference, and a $Profit Index of $20,516 which ranks top two per cent in the world.
Coota Park principal, Jon Wright, said the sale-topper was the best multi-trait, balanced bull in the catalogue.
"He is a bull we have calves being born by right now," he said. "He is the type of bulls we want to breed from the new genetics we have introduced.
"This is our second draft with our new Simmental based genetics and people are excited about them."
However, it was new buyers which played an integral role in the sale, with interstate first-time purchasers accounting for at least 30 per cent of the draft.
Paraway Pastoral Company was the largest volume buyer of 12 Blue-E bulls which will be sent to its Blackall, Qld, operation to be used over heifers.
Ben McGlynn of Paraway said it was the first year the company had purchased bulls after attending the sale last year and the Coota Park field day last month.
"We are chasing low emission genetics and bulls with feed efficiency data," Mr McGlynn said. "Our main traits were low birthweight bulls to be used over heifers in Queensland, and good residual feed intake figures. We were focused on the data and structural soundness.
"We are excited to be part of the Coota Park Blue-E journey, and we look forward to working with Jon and the team. It is a credit to them. They have placed a huge emphasis and focus on reducing emissions."
Its draft included the $22,000 second-top priced bull, Coota Park Blue-E R155, a red coated son of Coota Park Blue-E P003, as well as the $21,000 Coota Park Blue-E R33, by Hooks Eagle 6E out of 10-year-old female Coota Park Blue-E H259.
Also from Queensland were Womblebank Cattle Co, Mitchell which bought two bulls to a top of $21,000 for Coota Park Blue-E R68 and average of $14,500.
Local volume buyers included Chesney Pastoral, Mandurama with four bulls averaging $13,000, and Allen Rural Pty Ltd, Woodsock, with three at a $16,333 average. Corio Ag, Canyonleigh, bought four to average $17,375 and Piper Pastoral Co, Coolah, secured three at a $13,833 average.
Grateful for the support, Mr Wright said it was good to have repeat buyers as well as to get a corporate come on board.
"It is exciting to be involved in their journey in reducing emissions, breeding efficient cattle and providing a story," he said.
"We are excited about the future as demand increases for what we are breeding."
Selling agents were Delta Livestock, Young, with Cameron Rosser the auctioneer.
