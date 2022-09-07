The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Paraway Pastoral buys feed efficient, low emissions cattle at Coota Park Blue E

HP
By Hannah Powe
Updated September 7 2022 - 2:46am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jon Wright, Coota Park Blue-E, Woodstock, with volume buyer Ben McGlynn, Paraway Pastoral, Nick Hovey, Coota Park, and auctioneer Cameron Rosser, Delta Livestock.

DEMAND for feed efficient, low emission cattle is on the rise as prices push into record territory for Coota Park Blue-E operation during its bull sale held at Woodstock on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HP

Hannah Powe

Livestock writer

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.