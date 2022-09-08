A beautiful sunny day greeted the many attendees who arrived for the Elite Poll Herefords annual bull sale at Eulalia, Scone, last Thursday.
Offering more bulls than in previous sales, stud principal Kay Payne was extremely pleased with the clearance of 44 bulls from the 48 presented for a top price of $18,000 and average of $8023.
Ms Payne added the sale success of the younger bulls was most pleasing, and her emphasise on well above breed average calving ease, growth, muscle and intramuscular fat was being eagerly sought-after.
Elite K124 S135, a 15-month-old bull, topped the sale selling for $18,000 to Neville and Denise Shannon's Braelyn Hereford stud from Merritts Creek north of Toowoomba, Qld, which recently won junior and grand champion bull at the recent Ekka.
They were extremely pleased to have made the trip to south and appreciated S135's performance figures of excellent calving ease, +73 for 400-day growth, his +6.9 eye muscle area and +1.4 IMF. His sire, Centennial Calibre K124 had several high performance well sought-after bulls in the sale.
S135, with his great carcase will complement the sires at Braelyn as the Shannon's have concentrated on improving carcase merit for many years using feedback from feedlots and data from Breedplan.
Manna Station from Forbes returned to select three bulls including the $14,000 second-top priced bull, Elite S044, a 16-month-old bull.
Two bulls, Elite R278 and Elite R290, both two years of age, each sold for $12,000 completed Manna Station's selection. The bulls were selected for their very balanced performance with high calving ease and growth plus top muscle and IMF.
Manna Station apologised for its absence for a couple of years, but blamed it on the Elite bull's longevity.
Two bulls sold to $13,000 including Hereford Australia Super Sire, Elite K124 S069 purchased by Bell family from South Australia.
S069 is another young, top, all round performing K124 son. To accompany him on the trip to SA, a second young K124 son, Elite S162, was chosen. Both have top of the breed muscle and IMF.
Other interstate interest came from repeat buyers from Gippsland, Vic, who keep meticulous records from on-farm and then their feedlot placements. Their chosen Elite genetics are excelling in the feedlots in growth and particularly the carcase attributes of EMA and IMF.
Queensland buyers accounted for another two purchases through AuctionsPlus.
Local purchasers from the Hunter Valley offered great support as did other travellers, or AuctionsPlus operators, from the New England, North West and Southern Highlands.
The sale was conducted by Thomas Livestock Pty Ltd.
