The Land
Home/Studstock

Hereford Australia Super Sire sells at Elite Poll Herefords to SA buyers

Updated September 8 2022 - 1:26am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elite stud principal Kay Payne, Eulalia, Scone, with the $18,000 top-priced bull, Elite K124 S135, which sold to Braelyn Herefords, Merritts Creek near Toowoomba, Qld. Photo: Supplied

A beautiful sunny day greeted the many attendees who arrived for the Elite Poll Herefords annual bull sale at Eulalia, Scone, last Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.