A new stud top price record was set at the Talbragar Border Leicester Annual Ram Sale held on farm near Dunedoo with ewes also being offered for the first time.
Overall, 96 of 110 rams sold to a new stud record of $10,000 to average $1796, and 10 of 14 stud ewes sold to a top of $2000 twice, to average $1325.
Topping the sale and setting the new stud record was $10,000 Talbragar 276, purchased by Bradley Worrell, Baradine.
Sired by Retallack R303.19, the August-drop, single born ram weighed 105 kilograms and had an eye muscle area (EMA) of 31.85 square centimetres.
Purchaser Bradley Worrell said 276 was a big ram with a good head.
"He stood really well and had good bone too," he said.
"We have followed his sire and have seen his progeny and they all seem to do the job," Mr Worrell said.
The ram would join Mr Worrells flock of about 50 Border Leicester ewes and be joined to the maidens.
He also purchased three stud ewes during the sale to average $1166.
Offering stud ewes for the first time during their Annual sale, they topped at $2000 twice for tags 257 and 360, both purchased through AuctionsPlus by undisclosed buyers.
Both top priced ewes were sired by Talbragar 120.18 with tag 257 weighing 70kg, and 360 being 65kg.
Volume buyers were prevalent during the sale with CMS Rural Properties, Nyngan, purchasing 16 rams to average $1578, TS and EA Tourle, Dubbo, secured 11 rams all for $1000 apiece, and Makag Family Trust purchased 10 rams for an average of $1250.
Talbragar's Ben Simmons, Dunedoo, said he had expected the sale to be down as many clients had built their ram numbers up from last years sale.
He said the new record price was not only for their annual on farm sale, but also topped prices they had achieved in other multi-vendor sales.
"This was the first time we offered ewes too and we were really happy with the uptake, any ewes that were passed in during the sale were sold immediately afterwards," Mr Simmons said.
Online activity was strong throughout the sale with a total of 13 lots purchased through AuctionsPlus.
Auctioneer Brad Wilson, Nutrien Stud Stock, Dubbo, said the rams were presented unbelievably well, especially considering the wet weather and tough season.
"They are investing in length and shape and you can see that in the sheep here today," Mr Wilson said
"You can see where they are heading with their sheep and it shows that they are investing in really good genetics," he said.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Livestock Dubbo.
