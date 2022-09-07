Rams created a bidding frenzy during the Dubbo Poll Dorset Ram sale held on AuctionsPlus on Tuesday with almost 500 bids being placed across the 62 rams on offer.
In total, 60 of 62 rams sold to a top of $3600 to average $1196. Kanoona Park offered and sold a total of 17 rams which topped at $3600, and averaged $1788, while Ashburnia offered 45 rams with 43 sold to a top of $2400 to average $962.
Topping the sale was Kanoona tag 6, offered by Kanoona Park, Gilgandra, which sold for $3600 to Horne and Company, Leadville. The July-drop ram weighed 115 kilograms and was sired by A103.
Horne and Company also purchased the second-top priced ram, tag 7, once again offered by Kanoona Park. Similar to the top-priced ram, tag 7 was a July-drop son of A103 and weighed 120kg.
Kim Rowlinson of Horne and Company said he inspected the Kanoona Park rams prior to the sale and had picked out his top five which he was able to secure during the sale.
"I just really liked the rams. I have been buying from them for years now and always get good lambs by their rams," he said.
Mr Rowlinson purchased an additional four rams, all from Kanoona Park, to average $3200. The rams would be used over first-cross ewes.
At the top of the Ashburnia, Four Mile Creek, draft was tag 43, purchased by LC and SP Matthews, Blayney, for $2400.
The twin-born April-drop ram weighed 117kg and was sired by Allendale 269-17. The Matthews purchased two other rams to average $1666 among the three.
Baldrudgery Trust, Baldry, was the volume buyer in the sale securing a total of 10 rams for $850 each. DHC and P Wilson also purchased eight rams at $850 apiece.
Peter Milling and Company's Danny Tink said the sale was well supported by repeat buyers new clients also active. The sale was conducted on AuctionsPlus under selling agents Peter Milling and Company, Dubbo.
