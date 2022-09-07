The Land

Complete clearance for Sprinqwaters Angus

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
September 7 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buyer Sean Dwyer, Eubindal Pastoral Co, Binalong, and vendor Dane Rowley, Springwaters Angus, Boorowa, with the $21,000 top-priced bull. Photo: Supplied

Sons of Millah Murrah P15 Paratrooper caught the eye of beef producers when the Rowley family of Springwaters Angus, Boorowa, listed 20 yearling bulls for sale on AuctionsPlus on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.