Sons of Millah Murrah P15 Paratrooper caught the eye of beef producers when the Rowley family of Springwaters Angus, Boorowa, listed 20 yearling bulls for sale on AuctionsPlus on Monday.
This was the second such sale for the family, and Dane Rowley said they were very pleased with strong support.
"We feel our 2022 draft of yearling bulls represents some of the best Angus genetics available," Mr Rowley said. "We are particularly excited about our first drop of Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 calves. We have bulls for sale sired by Paratrooper out of LD Capitalist cross Millah Murrah Abigail cows, which is the same breeding as the $280,000 bull, Millah Murrah Rocket Man R38."
The $21,000 top-priced bull was bought by Eubindal Pastoral Co manager Sean Dwyer, Binalong, which has been a client of Springwater Angus for the past four years..
With a scrotal figure of +2.7, Springwaters Paratrooper S14 by the Millah Murrah sire from Springwaters Abigail P8, recorded the estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +10.5 for calving ease, +104 for 400-day weight, +110 for mature cow weight and +18 for milk.
Mr Dwyer said their purchase was the "complete package". "He has the figures and the phenotype we are looking for," he said. "With his length and depth of body, he is a bull we are proud to have in the paddock.'
Dermot McGrath, Elders, Boorowa, selected five bulls for clients to a top price of $18,000, while David Corcoran, Delta Agribusiness, Young, bought two bulls at $17,000 and $20,000 for clients. Bec Downie, Lake Echo Pastoral Co, Lemont, Tasmania, selected two new sires at $18,000 and $11,000.
The second-top priced bull at $20,000 was Springwaters Paratrooper S13 bought by B and S Walkom, Crookwell.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
