There is a lot going on in our paddocks with our stubble cover and stimulating a lot of microbial response- Brendan Pattison, Marrar
Advertisement
A healthy soil and maintaining near 100 per cent ground cover to suppress weeds during summer are twin aims for Brendan Pattison on the family farm, Pinegrove, Marrar.
"The more ground cover I can keep after harvest, the better," he said.
"I do have an interest in summer crops but I would rather save available soil moisture for establishing my winter cropping program."
A typical southern cropping program on Pinegrove involves faba beans, canola, wheat, barley and legumes and Mr Pattison sows with discs using a 10.5 meter controlled traffic system to reduce soil compaction.
He was also reducing his reliance on soil-acidifying fertilisers and incorporating the use of foliar nutrition to stimulate crop growth.
"We are doing a lot of foliar nutrition as opposed to broadcasting straight nitrogen," Mr Pattison said.
"We are foliar applying nitrogen and including a few trace minerals and basically we are not using nearly anywhere as much fertiliser as we used to.
"And when fertiliser is expensive, if we can get away with using less and still get a good yield, it's a win for everyone."
Mr Pattison has embraced a systems approach to applying crop nutrients, where the focus is on foliar, but also through the incorporation of legumes in the cropping rotation which accumulate nitrogen through their growing period.
"Our yield has not been reduced overall, some parts of the farm are still yielding well, other parts are off a little bit," he said.
"I wanted to get away from our reliance on MAP due to its acidification of the soil which is causing a lot of issues like restricting root growth and the phosphorus in the MAP seems to be not available after a few weeks.
"There is no point in putting something out if you are not going to get the use of it."
Those concerns led Mr Pattison to become involved with Vic No-Till, and he attended their field days, and applied his observations to his own cropping program.
He has formulated his own foliar mix incorporating trace elements, after seeing what other farmers were doing, and coats the seed prior to planting.
"We are seeing the benefits. The calcium availability is slowly coming up," he said.
"I think it has a lot to do with what is cycling in the paddock through the crop residues and we are not reducing phosphorous numbers, they are still reasonable."
It all points for Mr Pattison to a healthier soil, full of microbial and fungal activity, and more friable soil.
Advertisement
"There is a lot going on in our paddocks with our stubble cover and stimulating a lot of microbial response," he said.
"Putting organic matter back into the soil through our stubbles means the soil microbes are more effective and they are creating a lot more available nutrients."
Mr Pattison said he doesn't do a lot of soil tests, but those he has done indicate the availability of soil nutrients are not in decline.
"We are not going backwards," he said.
Ultimately, through his crop rotations, the use of legumes in those rotations, Mr Pattison said his soil was healthier.
"I don't think we are mining it," he said.
Advertisement
"There is definitely more aggregation, more structure and the A horizon is definitely getting a lot darker. And because it is more friable it is allowing more water to infiltrate."
Mr Pattison also pointed to his long term use of the disc seeder and no-tillage which had kept the soil structure intact.
The use of his biological foliar nutrients was stimulating root growth and because the soil was more friable to a greater depth, the plant's roots were able to take up more moisture and nutrients from a greater depth.
"We have taken a lot of the acidification out of the root zone," he said. "So basically there aren't any restraints on the plants' roots taking up the nutrients and the soil is softer, not as compact."
By maintaining ground cover through the summer and conserving available moisture until the following April, he could also point to his success in keeping weeds such as fleabane under control.
Advertisement
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.