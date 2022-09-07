The Land

Barraba's Plumthorpe aggregation expected to make $80 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
September 7 2022 - 3:00am
A STANDOUT Northern NSW aggregation capable of running 4000-plus cows is expected to fetch about $80 million when it goes to auction on November 9.

