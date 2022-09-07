Farrer Memorial Agricultural High school have have surpassed their previous on-property record top by $4,000 at their 2022 White Suffolk ram sale.The record set 9 years ago was smashed on Wednesday with a new top of $21,100.
All 56 White Suffolk rams offered were sold at the 28th annual sale via the Helmsman bidding system to an average of $2,914. Over 50% of the Farrer ram's throughout the sale catalogue tested in a top 1% Lambplan LEQ Index reading which was a driving factor for the 100% clearance.
Top ram Farrer 210024 sold for $21,100 to southern New South Wales based buyer Ben Prentice, Ariah Park. The 114kilogram ram tested in the top 5% for IMF at 0.31% with a ShearForce of -1.69.
The ram was exhibited at the Dubbo Show and was described within the sale catalogue as a "Excellent Growth, moderate fat covering with thickness and volume."
Farrer old boy and graduate in 1994 Peter Morse, Coolah purchased 6 rams from the sale at an average of $1,500. The Morse family have been purchasing sheep from Farrer for over 10 years and operate a self replacing White Suffolk stud.
"We've done very well out of the farrer genetics over the years." said Mr Morse.
"Our maiden ewes are joined at a different time to normal operations and they {rams purchased} will go out in about 6 weeks time."
Farrer 210275 will be heading south west over 1,500kilometes away to Glencoe, South Australia. The sort after ram sold for $15,600 to Adam Pryce from Glencoe.
The White Suffolk 12month old ram possesed a 169.19 LEQ (Lamb Eating Quality tested in the top 5% of its breed for Worm Resistance and Shear Force.
School principal Clint Gallagher was in attendance at the sale and touched on the success the agricultural program and sale provide students.
"The key event from today is the experience that the students gain from the sale, mostly for the boys to meet the buyers and operate under sale conditions." said Mr Gallagher.
"From the time the lambs drop they are involved in weighing, tagging and replicate the process of what a stud would do in the lead up to a sale."
"It's a great example of hands on education and provides a unique and valuable experience."
"The result today was terrific, Mr Smith {Darren Smith, Farrer White Suffolk Manager} and the boy's involved today have done a lot of work behind the scenes to make today a success."
The helmsman style auction was covered by Garvin & Cousens, Tamworth with Andrew Warden overlooking proceedings.
