The Land
Home/Studstock

Farrer Memorial Agricultural have set a new on-property record top price

Andy Saunders
By Andy Saunders
Updated September 7 2022 - 6:26am, first published 4:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top priced Farrer 210024 sold for $21,100 with students Joel Sloman, Jack Toole and Corben Shepherd.

Farrer Memorial Agricultural High school have have surpassed their previous on-property record top by $4,000 at their 2022 White Suffolk ram sale.The record set 9 years ago was smashed on Wednesday with a new top of $21,100.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Saunders

Andy Saunders

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.