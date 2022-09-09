The Land

CWA continues to lobby for quality regional maternity services

By Joy Beames
September 9 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The CWA of NSW is calling for the reinstatement of rural and regional hospital birthing units in areas where they've been closed. Photo: Shutterstock/Nils Versemann

In its response to the NSW Legislative Inquiry into the health outcomes and access to health and hospital services in rural, regional, and remote NSW, the NSW government has indicated support or, in principle, support for 41 of the 44 recommendations.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.