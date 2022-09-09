In its response to the NSW Legislative Inquiry into the health outcomes and access to health and hospital services in rural, regional, and remote NSW, the NSW government has indicated support or, in principle, support for 41 of the 44 recommendations.
This is an encouraging first step in what will need to be a long-term commitment to address the disparities in health outcomes, access, and quality of care for people living in rural, regional, and remote NSW.
The inquiry highlighted a "crisis" within the NSW rural health system, which was failing the residents of rural, regional, and remote areas of NSW and resulting in significantly poorer health outcomes, greater incidents of chronic disease, and greater premature deaths.
In terms of maternity services, the inquiry heard about the closure of dozens of hospital birthing units around the state and often harrowing testimony from inquiry witnesses who shared their stories of giving birth without adequate support and facilities or having to travel far from home to have their babies.
The Rural Doctors' Association of Australia (RDAA) reported that 255 maternity units in rural and regional Australia closed between 1992 and 2011.
As a result of a birthing unit closure, the RDAA says GP obstetricians and midwives de-skill or leave the area; there is a reduction in operating theatre services; and antenatal, postnatal, and paediatric services are reduced.
For rural and regional patients and families, without access to a local birthing service, medical advice to expectant mothers is to relocate up to four weeks prior to their due date, which, as we know, brings significant additional financial and social costs to families; reduced access to antenatal and postnatal care, including midwifery and allied health services; interrupted continuity of care for mothers; and the increased risk of roadside delivery.
The response by government to the recommendations of the inquiry on maternity services is mixed.
Supporting recommendations to increase staffing and local health districts reviewing maternity services and developing plans to deliver safe and sustainable maternity services in response, but only supporting in principle the recommendation focused on offering a 'continuity of care' model across all local health districts in NSW.
In the most recent state budget government committed to funding the recruitment, training, and retention of an additional 3800 health care staff for regional NSW over the next four years.
The recruitment of nurses and midwives is the key priority over the next two years.
The challenge for government is going to be to deliver this outcome given that the recruitment training, and retention of midwives generally is a major problem.
At present, a growing number are leaving or planning to leave the profession because of role stress and burnout due to overwhelming workloads, poor workplace cultures, poor professional recognition, and lack of support in the workplace.
Currently, we are not able to train the number of midwifery graduates required to meet needs across the state.
We also have the added problem of not having enough registered midwives to mentor midwifery students in the clinical workplace-hence universities cannot simply expand their intakes for this degree to help solve the recruitment problem.
The government argues that local populations have different needs, and to match these needs, local health districts must develop models of maternity care (including midwifery continuity of care) that meet the needs of the communities they serve.
The CWA of NSW annual Awareness Week campaign launching this week will focus on this issue, asking the question, what does a quality maternity service look like in regional NSW?
Access to maternity services in the bush has been a focus of the CWA of NSW since its inception 100 years ago.
In fact, this was one of the issues which drove the formation of the association, and now, in the CWA of NSW's centenary year, we continue to voice the concerns and frustrations of rural and regional communities over safe, skilled, and accessible health care for expectant mothers, women in labour and newborns.
The CWA of NSW is calling for the reinstatement of rural and regional hospital birthing units in areas where they've been closed; Initiatives that boost the number of maternity health professionals in country NSW; and a more equitable distribution of resources that reflects the demand for maternity services in rural, regional, and remote NSW communities.
