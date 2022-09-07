A NEW Red Angus record was set at Hicks Beef Red Angus, black and red composite bull sale at Holbrook on Wednesday with the top price of $33,000.
All 90 bulls on offer were sold to the $33,000 top and sale average of $13,244. The top Red Angus bull broke the previous record of $28,000 at the Tamworth Invitational Red Angus bull sale in May this year.
In the breakdown 48 black composite bulls sold to a top of $27,000 and $13,958 average, 27 red composite bulls sold to a top of $29,000 and $11,962 average and 15 Red Angus bulls sold for a top of $33,000 and an average of $13,266.
Tom Hicks said he was very happy with the sale results and couldn't be more happy with the progression of the program.
"It was exactly what I was hoping for with a balance between a good average and affordability," he said.
Mr Hicks said there was a lot of repeat buyers and some new faces with the most interesting aspect of the sale being the spread of buyers across the country with bulls headed to five states.
"There was a fair bit of seedstock interest in the Red Angus bulls which was good," he said.
The top priced bull was the two-year-old Red Angus Hicks Marble Bar R48, son of Hicks Marble Bar N30, sold to Kevin and Libby Heggen from Hedley Range Angus stud, Binginwarri for $33,000.
The bull ranked in the top five per cent for all calving ease estimated breeding values (EBVs) and intra-muscular fat (IMF) and top 10 per cent for all breeding indexes.
Mr Heggen said the bull was a good balance between the figures and phenotype, and said the bull will be used to go over first calvers and depending on performance will then go into the stud program.
"He will fit well into our breeding program," he said.
Mr Heggen said he has been buying bulls from Hicks Beef for many years and has been seeing the results with their store cattle consistently selling well.
"We have faith in what they do," he said.
There were several volume buyers including Garrison Cattle Feeders, Murray Downs, who bought seven bulls and Billa Kalina Pastoral, Woomera, who took home five bulls.
The sale was conducted by Elders with Oliver Mason and Brett Shea as auctioneers and was interfaced with online platform AuctionsPlus.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
