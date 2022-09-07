The Land
Bindaree and Nundoone Border Leicester studs clear all rams in 24th sale

Kate Loudon
Kate Loudon
Updated September 7 2022 - 10:36am, first published 9:00am
Auctioneer Angus Stuart, Milling Stuart, Dunedoo, Robyn and Reg Sweeney, Bindaree Border Leicester Stud, Merrygoen, Rowena, Angus, and Jack (1) Munro, Nundoone Border Leicester Stud, Merrygoen, with the top priced rams from each stud. Photo: Kate Loudon.

Celebrating the 24th Top of the Drop Ram Sale, Bindaree and Nundoone Border Leicester studs had a full clearance of rams and offered stud females for the first time during auction.

