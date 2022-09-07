Celebrating the 24th Top of the Drop Ram Sale, Bindaree and Nundoone Border Leicester studs had a full clearance of rams and offered stud females for the first time during auction.
Overall, 139 of 139 flock rams sold to $4000 for an average of $2250, 8 of 8 stud rams sold to $15,000 and averaged $7563, and 20 of 30 ewes sold to a top of $1100 to average $825.
In the breakdown, Bindaree Border Leicester's, Merrygoen, sold 5 of 5 stud rams to $15,000 and averaged $8100, 13 of 20 stud ewes to a top of $1000 for an average of $815, and 88 of 88 flock rams to a top of $4000 to average $2196.
Nundoone Border Leicester's, also of Merrygoen, sold 7 of 10 stud ewes to a top of $1100 and average of $843, 3 of 3 stud rams to $8000 for an average of $6666, and all 50 flock rams to a top of $4000 to average $2392.
Topping the sale was Bindaree's stud ram tag B210290 which was purchased for $15,000 by Daryl Hall, Raywil Border Leicesters, Swan Hill, Vic.
The Bindaree 190185 son was a single-born that weighed 106 kilograms. B210290 was in the top 5 per cent for post weaning weight and maternal weaning weight.
At the top of the Nunoone draft was $8000 stud ram tag N210118 purchased by Jack Green, Marra Creek Border Leicester Stud, Carinda. Sired by Cooinda 180069, the ram weighed 107kg and was in the top 20pc for maternal weaning weight.
In the flock rams, six rams reached the $4000 equal top price, four from Bindaree and two from Nundoone.
In their first ever offering, stud ewes topped at $1100 for Nundoone's tag N210030, purchased by Avoca Border Leicester stud, Gulgong. The twin-born daughter of Cooinda 180069 weighed 71kg.
The sale was conducted by Milling Stuart Pty Ltd, Dunedoo, with Angus Stuart taking bids.
