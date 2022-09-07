Towonga Merino and Poll Merino Stud principal Garry Kopp was pleased with the run of rams he presented at the annual sale held on property at Rachelvale, Peak Hill.
While down a little on previous years, lots were purchased from a wide range of buyers.
Mr Kopp presented 77 rams for sale, selling 68 for an 88 per cent clearance at an average of $1931, only $15 down on last year.
He was forced to wait until very late in the sale for the top priced lot to sell.
Lot 78, 21-0268, sold to J A Culley Jnr and Co, Crookwell, and will be put to work in its flock of 500 ewes.
Sired by Towonga 191665 and out of dam Towonga 130066, the poll has a special task ahead of it, according to David Culley.
"We are trying to straighten our sheep up and hopefully this ram can do that for us," Mr Culley said.
"We have been buying rams from the Kopps for more than 20 years and now we are trying the polls to see what they can do for our flock.
"Our sheep have got too heavy and we're hopeful this ram will take the wrinkles off them.
"He has the traits to straighten them up and fix the wool.
"We're experimenting trying to fix this and if it works, it works. If it doesn't then we'll try something else."
Lot 78, 21-0268, was measured with an 18.8 micron fleece with a 2.6 standard deviation and comfort factor of 99.2.
He had a Merino production plus rating of 141.11 and a dual purpose plus rating of 137.45.
Mr Culley said Lot 78 stood out for him.
"He has bright, soft wool which is well crimped," he said.
"That is the kind of wool we want to get into.
"He also has a good carcase underneath him.
"We'll join him to a few and see what we have in two years time."
J A Culley Jnr and Co purchased a total of six lots from the sale.
Mr Kopp said that despite losing a quarter of his regular buyers at late notice, he was pleased with the result.
"I'm happy with how the sale went as you never know what will happen," he said.
"We lost clients a the last minute who are chasing different sheep.
"We are going to stay with heavy wool cutters as we are renowned for those sheep and we don't want to change that."
Top horned lot was the first ram for sale, 21-0002, purchased by Karu Pastoral, Condobolin, for $5,250.
Sired by Towonga 110033 and out of dam Towonga 153608, 21-0002 was measured with a 22 micron fleece with a 3.7 standard deviation and comfort factor of 98.1.
He had a Merino production plus rating of 136.02 and a dual purpose plus rating of 138.70.
"There is lots to like about this ram," Karu Pastoral's Phillip Crouch said.
"He has good wool and a nice, deep body.
"We are going to use him to breed rams for our own flock."
Co-auctioneer, AWN Langlands Hanlon's Geoff Rice was pleased with how the sale went.
"It was a good sale with some brilliantly presented rams," he said.
"The market was good and the rams sold well.
"I am pleased for Garry and Donna. Getting nearly the same average as last year under such trying conditions is a great result."
Towonga has recently purchased a new ram themselves, a Collinsville ram sired by Emporer 351.
Towonga has also purchased two new stud ewes, a poll from Collinsville and a Merino from East Bungaree.
Mr Kopp said he is pleased with the progress they are making.
"The progeny are looking good," he said.
"The ewes have had ET once and will be flushed again soon.
"We are still moving forward."
There were a number of volume buyers at the ram sale with A George taking 12, C W Grimmond taking nine, and Lawler Farms taking six.
