As the school year etches towards a close, kids nationally have been participating in popular dairy education program Picasso Cows since the beginning of term two.
The program has seen Aussie kids learn about the importance of calcium in their diets for strong healthy bones, their daily serves of dairy and the importance of the local dairy industry.
Catering to children's varied learning styles, Dairy Australia's Picasso Cows program harnesses both kinaesthetic and reading/written learning throughout the curriculum in designing and painting their very own fibreglass Picasso Cow and completing learning journals over the course of the term, to ultimately hero the students and school's achievements in a national competition for winner titles.
Program one, 2022 saw 31 schools complete the program Picasso Cows Program across Australia, and the winner titles have just been released.
The winners were:
