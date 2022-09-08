The Land

Tarrawanna Public School awarded Best Learning Journal in 2022 Picasso Cows program

September 8 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2022 Picasso Cows program winners were (Left) Flaxmill School, South Australia, (top right) Best Cow Design, Tarrawanna Public School, NSW, Best Learning Journal and (bottom right) Oakleigh Primary School, Victoria, Overall Champion.

As the school year etches towards a close, kids nationally have been participating in popular dairy education program Picasso Cows since the beginning of term two.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.