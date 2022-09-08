The Oxford dictionary tells us the meaning of resilience is the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties.
Although I dislike the frequent use of the word by governments regarding farmers in NSW, the reality is we must have semi-loads of it to continue running our farms in the 21st century.
Continuing with the trucking analogy, the loads were many and frequent in recent years.
If the drought in 2018/19 and years on either side followed by locusts, mice, fires then flood were not enough we now have the threat of foot and mouth disease, lumpy skin disease, interest rates on the rise and many horticulture farmers unable to take crops off as there is an unresolved labour shortage crisis.
We pride ourselves that it is a noble profession feeding and clothing the nation, but at times I think we ask ourselves: just how bloody hard does it have to get?
Alas, all is not lost as we had the recent round table gab-fest in Canberra on jobs and skills.
It makes you wonder how many of the attendees have ever had to generate income for themselves or do they simply have the pleasure of receiving a monthly pay cheque courtesy of either taxpayers or a large company.
Your attitude is different if you have to generate every last dollar yourself.
Adding insult to injury, we have animal libbers and naked ladies from PETA telling us our industry is cruel.
Mind you, I have no complaint about the nakedness, but I do object to their message.
We also have many earnest environmentalists jetting off to exotic destinations in carbon emitting planes deciding how damaging our farting and burping cows are to the environment.
I wonder how many cows you would have to lock in a shed to get the same emissions as an A380 jet that burns 253 litres of fuel a minute.
Like a leach on a leg, we have local, state and federal governments sucking an ever increasing amount of funds in addition to a plethora of industry bodies like Meat and Livestock Australia, Australian Wool Innovation, Grains Research And Development Corporation, Livestock Health and Production and Water NSW.
Thank goodness someone (read farmers) are generating some real dollars for all these other organisations to bleed.
All the challenges lined up against farmers make it increasingly important we have farmer bodies in there fighting for our interests.
The competing interests are so many today if we do not have a voice on our side, we will slip backwards.
Boy oh boy, farmers need plenty of toughness to recover from difficulties to survive.
The challenges are many, but I have a feeling that regardless none of us would change from our passion for farming.
