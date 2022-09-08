The Land

Tamworth's prestigious Braemar delivers profit and productivity

September 8 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Premium Tamworth district farming and grazing property Braemar features one of the New England region's most prestigious federation-style homesteads.

PREMIUM 1870 hectare (4620 acre) Tamworth district farming and grazing property Braemar features one of the New England region's most prestigious federation-style homesteads.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.