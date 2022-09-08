The 2022 BreedELITE Dorper and White Dorper National Show and Sale is underway at Dubbo Showgrounds, with around 100 sheep taking to the mat for judging today.
The auction commences at 11am tomorrow with online interface via AuctionsPlus.
Judge: Christo Harmse.
Number of exhibits: 51 head (21 ewes, 30 rams)
Junior champion Dorper ewe: Vantablack 220013 exhibited by Vantablack Dorpers, Gunnedah.
Reserve junior champion Dorper ewe: Olsen Park 210125 exhibited by Olsen Park Dorpers, Koondrook, Vic.
Senior champion Dorper ewe: Dell 190591 exhibited by Dell Dorpers, Moama.
Reserve senior champion Dorper ewe: Dell 170678 exhibited by Dell Dorpers, Moama.
Junior champion Dorper ram: Bulmar 210149 exhibited by Bulmar Dorpers, Orange.
Reserve junior champion Dorper ram: Nomuula 210289 exhibited by Nomuula Dorpers and White Dorpers, Moonbi.
Senior champion Dorper ram: Bulmar B Double (Kaya) 210180 exhibited by Bulmar Dorpers, Orange.
Reserve senior champion Dorper ram: Prieska 210534 exhibited by Prieska Dorpers, Mt Barker, WA.
Grand champion Dorper ewe: Dell 190591 exhibited by Dell Dorpers, Moama.
Grand champion Dorper ram: Bulmar B Double (Kaya) 210180 exhibited by Bulmar Dorpers, Orange.
Dorper Group of Three: Dell Dorpers, Moama.
Supreme Dorper exhibit: Dell 190591 exhibited by Dell Dorpers, Moama.
Number of exhibits: 47 head (14 ewes, 33 rams)
Junior champion White Dorper ewe: Nomuula 210279 exhibited by Nomuula Dorpers and White Dorpers, Moonbi.
Reserve junior champion White Dorper ewe: Belowrie 210170 exhibited by Belowrie Dorpers and White Dorpers, Dubbo.
Senior champion White Dorper ewe: African 170026 exhibited by Dell Dorpers and African and Dumisa White Dorpers, Moama.
Reserve senior champion White Dorper ewe: African 210510 exhibited by Dell Dorpers and African and Dumisa White Dorpers, Moama.
Junior champion White Dorper ram: Youlden Valley 210037 exhibited by Youlden Valley Dorpers and White Dorpers, Tomingley.
Reserve junior champion White Dorper ram: Nomuula 210114 exhibited by Nomuula Dorpers and White Dorpers, Moonbi.
Senior champion White Dorper ram: Kaya 200341 exhibited by Kaya Dorper and White Dorper stud, Narrogin, WA.
Reserve senior champion White Dorper ram: Dumisa 210223 exhibited by African and Dumisa White Dorpers, Moama.
Grand champion White Dorper ewe: African 170026 exhibited by Dell Dorpers and African and Dumisa White Dorpers, Moama.
Grand champion White Dorper ram: Kaya 200341 exhibited by Kaya Dorper and White Dorper stud, Narrogin, WA.
White Dorper Group of Three: African and Dumisa White Dorpers, Moama.
Supreme White Dorper exhibit: African 170026 exhibited by Dell Dorpers and African and Dumisa White Dorpers, Moama.
MORE TO COME.
