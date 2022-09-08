A strong yarding of 1539 quality store cattle at the Northern Victorian Livestock Exchange, Wodonga, saw restockers across the board scrambling to fill their orders today.
There was particular interest from restockers in the north east of Victoria.
Craig Schubert, Schubert Boers, Wodonga, reported a very strong sale, with cattle presenting in forward store condition.
"We are certainly seeing good demand as we move closer to spring.
"With the season forecast to be good, we can probably look forward to these prices holding for the foreseeable future."
Mr Schubert thought these buoyant prices are an indication of the confidence producers have in the season and beef export prospects.
"We had good interest from local restockers and up in the Upper Murray," he said.
"Also a lot of inquiry from buyers from southern Victoria and into NSW."
Sale summary:
Steers - 200kg to 280kg ranged from $750 to $2100: 280-330kg sold from $620 to $2260: 330-400kg sold from $880 - $2420: 400-500kg sold from $1270 to $2630 and 500-600kg sold from $2500 - $2580.
Heifers - 200-280kg sold from $810 to $1790: 280 - 330 kg sold from $1400 to $1980 and 330-400kg sold from $1600 to $2150.
PTIC heifers sold to $2540 and cows with calves sold to $3920.
Indicative sales of steers included three Charolais 18-20 months and weighing 573kg sold by Deep Dale Pty Ltd, Tallarook VIC: ten Angus weighing 414kg sold by Table Top Angus, TableTop, for $2420 and 13 Murray Grey/Angus cross weighing 339kg sold by Ross Jacob, Bungowannah, for $2100.
Sales of heifers included six Angus weighing 218kg sold by Mountain Fresh Livestock, Kinglake VIC, for $1430: six Simmental cross heifers weighing 410kg sold by PJ and CA Headon, Hay, for $2220 and ten Charolais weighing 296kg sold by RM and JL Smith, for $1800.
PTIC heifer sales included five Angus penned by Ben Valley Angus, sold for $2540.
Cows with calves included 15 Angus consigned by Joel Stent and Co, sold for $3920 and seven Charolais offered by SR Shaw, sold for $3260.
The sale was conducted by Schubert Boers, Brian Unthank Rural, Corcoran Parker and Perter Ruaro Livestock, all from Wodonga.
