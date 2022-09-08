The Land

Determined bidding at NVLX Wodonga

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated September 9 2022 - 4:51am, first published September 8 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Schubert, Schubert Boers, Wodonga, with the pen of 15 Angus cows with calves he purchased for $3920 for a client. Photo: NVLX Wodonga

A strong yarding of 1539 quality store cattle at the Northern Victorian Livestock Exchange, Wodonga, saw restockers across the board scrambling to fill their orders today.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.