East Loddon Merinos cleared 111 rams at strong sale| Photos

For their annual on-property sale, brothers Tom and Marcus Hooke, East Loddon Merino stud, Boorooban, penned 120 Poll Merino rams to satisfy the requirement of loyal clients and new buyers, today.
Their stud program is based on breeding SRS Merino sheep focusing on bold crimping, soft white wool, high growth rate, muscle and fat on wrinkle free sheep.
At East Loddon, Tom and Marcus Hooke take a balanced approach to the classing of their animals. They undertake a strict visual appraisal along with benchmarked objective measurement, in the form of Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs).
Consistent bidding throughout the sale was a true indication of the evenness of the offering.
Sale summary:
111/120 rams sold
92.5pc clearance
Top price - $7000
Average price - $2569.37
Equal top priced ram EL 210146 by Richmond 190043 was bought by Glen Ipsen, Ipsen Ag, Bowenvale, Victoria.
Mr Ipsen is a first-time client at East Lodden and he also secured a second ram at $5400.
He was very taken with the overall complimentary balance of measurements and structure, with length and depth of body.
"I liked his micron figure, his good wool cut and his carcass figures," he said.
"They go together very well with his size and he stands well for a big sheep."
The PP poll had the ASBVs of 6.27 post weaning weight, 9.44 yearling weight, 1.39 yearling eye muscle depth, 0.8 yearling fat, 15.56 yearling clean fleece wight, 16.78 yearling staple length, -1.06 yearling fat depth, -1.06 yearling fibre diameter co-efficient of variation and -1.13 early breech wrinkle.
Volume buyers included Kolonga Pastoral Co, Harefield, who selected eight rams for $2975 average and Stacey and Ian Lugsdin, Hay, who added 11 rams to their genetic base for $2018 average price.
Speaking after the sale, Marcus Hooke said he and Tom were both very happy with the result.
"There were some new faces and many return clients," he said.
"It is encouraging to see people are looking for uncomplicated sheep, with free-growing wool on an easy-care plain-bodied animal.
"It's also encouraging that there are sheep breeders who are moving away from mulesing, and that is something we have been breeding towards for the past 20 years.
"It is very satisfying that our ram buyers are very happy with what we are doing."
Listed on Auctions Plus, the sale was settled by AWN with Greg Miller AWN Langlands Hanlon, Parkes auctioneer.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
