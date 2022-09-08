The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Haddon Rig sale average reaches new high

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
Updated September 8 2022 - 10:17am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top priced ram, $24,000 tag 211283 with Brad Wilson, Nutrien Stud Stock, Dubbo, Bonanza Stud Classer Andy McLeod, Walgett, purhcaser James Morris, Bonanza Stud, Walgett, Paul Dooley, Tamoworth, George and Olivia Falkiner, Haddon Rig, Warren, Marty Simmonds, Elders Dubbo, and Andy Maclean (kneeling), Haddon Rig, Warren.

With 60 more rams offered compared to last year, Haddon Rig's 39th On-Property Merino and Poll Merino 2-tooth sale, had a solid clearance of 95 per cent and set a new stud record average.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.