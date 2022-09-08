With 60 more rams offered compared to last year, Haddon Rig's 39th On-Property Merino and Poll Merino 2-tooth sale, had a solid clearance of 95 per cent and set a new stud record average.
Overall, 368 of 384 rams sold to $24,000 to average $3154. This average was a new high for the stud with the previous record sitting at $3047.
In the breakdown, 134 horned rams sold to $24,000 and averaged $3198 while 234 polled rams sold to $16,000 to average $3130.
Selling for the top price of $24,000 was tag 211283 purchased by the Morris family, Bonanza Merinos, Walgett.
The Morris family were Haddon Rigs oldest stud clients and said the quality was always exceptional.
"We always buy their genetics because we know how safe they are," Mr Morris said.
"The Haddon Rig rams really suit our environment and climate," he said.
Topping the polled rams was tag 210083, purchased by DR and WA Wilson, Walgett.
Haddon Rig's George Falkiner said there were a lot of long time repeat clients at the sale with about 10 new ones also present.
"We increased our poll numbers by 50 after the high demand last year are are really pleased to see the clients supporting that," Mr Falkiner said.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Livestock, Elders Dubbo, and Paul Dooley, Tamworth.
