The blue riband Holbrook district has long been renowned for its aesthetic appeal and in combination with the potential of being highly productive grazing and cropping country, it is not surprising generations of families hold onto their land.
Properties offered for sale in the district are rare, and it is therefore an exciting opportunity to secure a mixed grazing property in the tightly held Little Billabong area 30km north-west of Holbrook.
Advertisement
The property now being offered for sale, Eagle Heights, Little Billabong, is of 451.52 Hectares (1,115.71 Acres) in four freehold titles.
Three contiguous parcels are being sold as a whole.
Eagle Heights and Eskvale (299.62 Hectares) offered for sale now and Old Murrumbung (151.9 Hectares) offered with a two year Lease and purchase option.
Situated within an hour of both Albury-Wodonga and Wagga Wagga, there is dual frontage to both Little Billabong Road and Vokins Creek Road and easy access to the Hume Highway 5km away.
There are two residences on the property with the main homestead only completed in June 2019.
Situated on top of a hill the four bedroom home has envious 360 degree views of the surrounding district and features open plan living, formal lounge room, office/library and outdoor alfresco area.
The house at Eskvale is 4 bedrooms with separate access off Little Billabong Road.
Subdivided into 15 main paddocks the property offers great water security with an average rainfall of 780mm (31") as well as two bores, numerous dams and the permanent Vokins Creek running through the property.
Improvements consist of two steel cattle yards, steel sheep yards, seven bay machinery shed/workshop with power and numerous other sheds.
Selling agent, Matt Pitzen, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Holbrook noted the Eagle Heights aggregation is a well-balanced property offering a mixture of country from improved creek flats to undulating native hills.
"The vendors have been running 140 Breeders and 1,700 Merino ewes and the property is only offered for sale due to their impending retirement," Mr Pitzen said.
"Eagle Heights offers substantial productivity upside with further scope to improve pastures and carrying capacity."
Sale Process: Eagle Heights is being offered for sale by Expressions of Interest closing at 11am on Friday 7 October.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.