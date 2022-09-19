The Land

Cattle industry has shown that traceability can be good on a number of levels

By Denis Howard
September 19 2022 - 2:00am
The panel speaking about traceability at the NSW Biosecurity Conference in Dubbo included Tony Hegarty, Local Land Services, Jane Rindfleish, NSW DPI, Andrew Henderson, Safemeat Advisory Group, and Patrick Hutchinson, Australian Meat Industry Council.

It is safe to say there has been a fair bit of consternation from sheep NSW producers around the implementation of mandatory EID tagging ahead of foot and mouth disease hitting our shores.

