It is safe to say there has been a fair bit of consternation from sheep NSW producers around the implementation of mandatory EID tagging ahead of foot and mouth disease hitting our shores.
When FMD hit the UK in 2001, there were over 2000 cases on farm and more than six million sheep and cattle were destroyed.
A number of experts have said this could have been mitigated to an extent through a traceability system.
Back in 2001, in preparation for a possible outbreak, the cattle industry went through the EID process and according to some in the industry, it has been a benefit.
Speaking as part of a panel at the NSW Biosecurity Conference, CEO of the Australian Meat Industry Council Patrick Hutchinson said they are already doing the work on RFID and have been for some time.
He said they are already running all the software programs for EID for sheep and have been for almost a year.
"I guess essentially, we've seen it with cattle and we know it works on farm," he said.
"What is very clear for us is that these systems work, and we know they can work in sheep, and there's a heap of farmers that are using them.
"When it comes to FMD, it is about how fast we can get back into market.
"We export $300 million worth of red meat out of this country every week.
"If we get back into markets, because of the sacrifices that farmers and everyone else go through to make an electronic ID system work a week earlier, that's paid for itself pretty much.
"I think we've got to get perspective on everything that we are doing, because that's how much we've got at stake on a weekly basis."
Mr Hutchinson's example makes sense financially for the red meat industry as a whole, although that may be hard for the producer who now needs to tag 5000 sheep.
Andrew Henderson of the Safemeat Advisory Group said that all producers are already benefiting from Australia's current tagging.
"The reality is that it's a system that farmers have been appreciating the benefit of, and the value of, for many decades," he said.
"Because ever since some previous significant incursions of different things, we've created an integrity program that underpins the quality of our product.
"And it's something that we stand on internationally and essentially has made us a leader in the standard of food, the standard of product that we're exporting globally.
"It's really important from a food safety perspective, because it's the system that we apply all the way from the grassroots production practices that are becoming increasingly sophisticated.
"And then the role of the national livestock identification system and what it does in terms of tracking issues - making sure the nasties don't end up in our food supply chain, and ensures that the product that winds up on your plate is safe to eat and importantly, the product that gets into a container that sits on somebody's plate in New York or in a burger place is what we have said it is.
"That underpins 70 per cent of the value of everything that we produce, because we're exporting 70pc of what we're producing every year."
NSW DPI's Jane Rindfleish said an EID system has a number of on farm benefits.
Ms Rindfleish manages animal traceability at the DPI and has experience with EID tags for sheep in Victoria.
"Instead of using the word cost for EID tags, let's talk about it being an investment and being able to use it through all our management practices," she said.
"Yes, we'll need them if there is an outbreak, but let's hope it does not happen.
"So what are the on-farm advantages to adopting this sort of traceability programs?
"On-farm advantages are the management benefits that you can get from having electronic tags.
"You can record your best animals and you can identify your worst animals when times get tough.
"Get rid of your worst animals, and obviously keep those that produce better return for you.
"The guys in Victoria are stating it is quick enough for them to load and record all the mobs coming through with electronic tags and the mob based processes.
"So instead of you having to read 400 tags in 40 degree heat, because you've got a mixed line of animals, they will just run through your power reader.
"It'll automatically be logged onto a data collector, and that's what you'll be uploading."
