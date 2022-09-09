"She was a true country woman, who understood the challenges young farmers face to feed the nation and always championed rural communities".
These words by the UK's National Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs can be felt thousands of kilometres across the ocean where NSW's agriculture sector is mourning the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
As British farming leaders paid homage so did Australia's agricultural community whose strong ties with Her Majesty and the land dates back to her inaugural visit to Australian shores in 1954.
The newly-crowned Queen Elizabeth 11 toured Australia with The Duke of Edinburgh where the couple visited 57 cities and towns in every state and territory except the Northern Territory.
Back then The Land's women's editor Joan Pilgrim wrote that the young Queen arrived: "fresh from her coronation, wrapped round and enfolded in a halo of glamour and romance, of youth and of world-wide adoration".
Her Majesty's first steps on our sunburnt land also included a trip to Wagga Wagga Show.
It was on the sixteenth day of the tour where The Daily Advertiser front page described it as 'Wagga's greatest day'.
During the Australian tour Her Majesty set a blazing pace across NSW visiting Sydney, Newcastle, Lismore, Casino, Dubbo, Wollongong, Bathurst, Lithgow, Katoomba and Wagga Wagga.
The Land reported the royal couple travelled by car, train and plane on their tour which included "royal progresses" through the streets of many country towns. It's estimated they travelled 2574 kilometres (1600 miles) across NSW alone during this period
"The 10 days I have spent in NSW have indeed been memorable ones, and I shall remember all my life with pride and pleasure the inspiring welcome I have received on all sides," Her Majesty said.
W.R. Cameron wrote of the Queen's arrival in The Land's February 5, 1954 issue: "The most striking feature of Wednesday's welcome to the Queen during her progress through the streets of Sydney was its unanimity. At a point in the Haymarket, a group of men and women, strangers to each other, discussed the distances they had travelled. One had come from Pyrmont, one from Harris Park, one from Gunnedah, one from Nyngan, and one from Braidwood."
Since her first visit in 1954, Queen Elizabeth II has travelled to Australia another 15 times.
And in 1970 she opened the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
The following year The Duke of Edinburgh again visited the show in as the Patron of the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth.
It was not the last visit of a Royal to our Royal.
Princess Anne visited in 1970, 1988 and 2022 for the RAS Bicentenary and in 2014 Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge attended the Sydney Royal.
"The Queen drew enormous crowds and much admiration from all Show visitors," the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW said in a statement.
"An avid horse rider and dog lover, her genuine interest in the workings of the Royal Agricultural Society and the Sydney Royal Easter Show was felt by all who were fortunate enough to meet her and those who merely saw her passing by.
"Her sense of duty and dedication, along with her remarkable resilience served as an inspiration to many. We join with all members of the Commonwealth in mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II and thank her for her service."
Leader of The Nationals David Littleproud said Her Majesty was a shining light of great hope and comfort for communities across regional, rural and remote Australia.
"Her Majesty was a frequent visitor of regional Australia and held a great fondness and affinity with the determination and spirit of our communities," Mr Littleproud said.
Mr Littleproud said many of those communities celebrate a special part of their history when they were lucky enough to have a Royal visit in places such as Mackay, Rockhampton, Benalla, Bathurst, Alice Springs, Lismore, Casino, Sale, Kununurra, Echuca, Longreach, Dubbo, Cooma, Wagga Wagga, Swan Hill, Mount Isa, Orange, Kalgoorlie, Shepparton, Tamworth, Mt Gambier, and Traralgon.
"This fondness for regional Australia was reflected in our communities through celebrations such as our Royal Agricultural Shows. Entry and participation into these shows has been traditionally a chance to showcase a regions' finest for judging as a prize suitable for The Queen," he said.
"In the midst of regional Australia's toughest times Her Majesty provided many messages of support and strength. These efforts showed her true kindness, humanity and leadership which Her Majesty brought to the role and is one that will be sorely missed.
"Australia is the lucky country and part of that luck has been due to the fact Her Majesty has been able to reign over us. The stability Her Majesty has provided has improved the lives of many."
NSW Farmers' president Xavier Martin said on her visits to Australia Her Majesty always showed 'great interest in the landscape and rural life'.
"She made an effort to get to rural destinations," Mr Martin said.
"We should never underestimate the era of stability she led in the development of agriculture in our nation."
On behalf of all members of the Country Women's Association of NSW, president Joy Beames wanted to express its deepest condolences over the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"She was, and will remain, an inspiration to us all. The epitome of grace, humbleness and strength, with a dedication to serve that will be forever remembered," Mrs Beames said.
Mrs Beames said the CWA of NSW had a special connection with Queen Elizabeth II, her image adorning CWA halls around the state for the past 70 years.
"As she marked her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, our branches were celebrating our association's own milestone, 100 years of the CWA of NSW," Mrs Beames said.
"For the majority of our members, Her Majesty was the only monarch they have known and her passing is a time when we will all reflect on her legacy and celebrate the remarkable woman she was."
Princess Elizabeth on her 21st birthday, 1947, four years before she took the throne said: "I declare before you that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service".
That powerful line has rippled throughout the nation.
An image of Her Majesty holding hands with Paddington Bear and a corgi by her side walking away with the words 'rest easy Ma'am your service is done' aptly sums up the world's loss.
