W.R. Cameron wrote of the Queen's arrival in The Land's February 5, 1954 issue: "The most striking feature of Wednesday's welcome to the Queen during her progress through the streets of Sydney was its unanimity. At a point in the Haymarket, a group of men and women, strangers to each other, discussed the distances they had travelled. One had come from Pyrmont, one from Harris Park, one from Gunnedah, one from Nyngan, and one from Braidwood."

