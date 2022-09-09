KANOWNA is a 834 hectare (2061 acre) fertile, mixed basalt cultivation and grazing property located on the western edge of northern NSW's renowned Liverpool Plains.
Offered by Peter and Jennifer Moses, the gently sloping to undulating property is located 18km west of Mullaley and 55km south west of Gunnedah with excellent access to markets, services and amenities.
The country comprises of heavy black, chocolate brown and red basalt soils suitable for pasture production, annual fodder cropping and grazing.
About half of Kanowna is arable with a mix of sub-tropicals, lucerne, fescues and fodder crops with native pastures interspersed throughout.
The 405ha arable area is mostly cleared with the exception of some scattered shade timber, which comprises of white box and kurrajong.
Kanowna is well set up for rotational grazing with 49 main paddocks and an internal laneway system servicing the cattle yards.
The property has historically traded more than 600 head of cattle a year, targeting the feedlot market with 450-500kg turn-off weights. The property would also suit a breeding operation.
The centrally located steel cattle yards have a covered working area with a crush, scales, tag reader and loading ramp. There is also a small set of timber yards located close to the homestead.
Water is a feature with two equipped bores supplying 15 concrete troughs and the improvements. The 2000 litre concrete troughs are located in water cells to supply numerous paddocks.
There are also numerous dams and springs, seasonal creek water from a double frontage to Bullum Bulla Creek, and an unequipped well.
The fencing is described as being in very good condition, with the internal fences replaced during the past decade.
Structural improvements include two machinery sheds, a workshop, a built-in shipping container with a skillion, stables with day yards, and an eight tonne seed silo.
Kanowna also has a recently renovated circa 1950s four bedroom, two bathroom homestead with an attached covered outdoor area, set in established lawns and gardens.
There is also mobile phone service across the property.
Kanowna is being sold through an expression of interest process closing on October 13.
Contact Tom Donoghue, 0429 442 313, or Luke Johnston, 0448 424 058, Johnston Donoghue.
