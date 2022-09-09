A feature of today's sale of Poll Merino rams at Caroonboon, Wanganella, when Margie Pye and her family offered 72 for auction, was the demand for sons of Caroonboon James (181395).
Speaking for the family, Sandy Pye said it was encouraging to see repeat buyers supporting the genetic direction in which the stud is developing.
The Caroonboon sheep are know for their size, early maturity, fertility and wool quality.
"Their plain wrinkle-free, well-muscled frames make an easy transition to the non-mulesed flock of the future which is something we as sheep breeders will have to contend with," Mr Pye said.
Sale summary:
72/72 rams sold
100pc clearance
$8000 top price
$3028 average price
The top priced ram, Caroonboon 41 and sired by Caroonboon James was purchased through Nutrien Hay for an undisclosed buyer.
Volume buyers included Craig Smith and his daughter Ella, Oaklands, who are repeat buyers.
Mr Smith added eight new sires to his genetic base to a top of $5759 and average price of $4437.50.
He said the progeny of the Caroonboon rams grow out on his country and produce a good clean fleece with a high yield and good weight.
"The rams are highly fertile, and I like their ability to produce a free-growing, long stapled soft handling fleece," Mr Smith said.
The sale was settled by Nutrien, Deniliquin, and the auction was conducted in conjunction with Elders with Peter Godbolt (Nutrien), Matt O'Connor and Ryan Bajada (Elders) taking the bids.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
