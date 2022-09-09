Local repeat buyers had a strong presence at the 2022 Narranmore Poll Dorset Annual Ram Sale, held on property near Elong Elong.
Overall, 88 of 116 rams sold to a top of $3800 to average $2436.
Topping the draft was tag 228, which sold for $3800 to the Simmons family, Leadville.
The May-2021 drop ram was from Tattykeel bloodlines and weighed 110 kilograms.
Ben Simmons said 228 was the standout ram in the draft.
"He really stood out for his depth and carcase and stood well," Mr Simmons said.
The ram would be used over first cross ewes in the family's commercial flock to breed prime lambs.
The Simmons family also purchased the equal second top priced ram, tag 5, for $3600.
Narranmore's Ian and Christine O'Leary said they were very happy with the prices received for the rams.
"It has been a really tough season but the rams presented really well," Mrs O'Leary said.
"There was a lot of support for the top rams and there were still value rams in the sale," Mr O'Leary said.
Auctioneer Angus Stuart, Milling Stuart Pty Ltd, Dunedoo, said there was plenty of support from repeat buyers.
The sale was conducted by Milling Stuart Pty Ltd, Dunedoo.
