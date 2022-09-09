BUYERS and vendors from across Australia showed enthusiasm about the strength of the shedding sheep industry by bidding boldly at the 2022 BreedELITE Dorper and White Dorper National Sale on Friday.
The event held at the Dubbo Showgrounds attracted 15 stud vendors from NSW, Victoria and Western Australia, which offered a total of 112 lots.
Advertisement
Overall, 71 of 87 rams were sold for a 82 per cent clearance and a top of $25,000, twice, to average $4407, while it was a full clearance of 25 ewes which reached a $4400 top and averaged $2200.
In the breakdown, 41 of 47 Dorper rams sold to an equal sale top of $25,000 and averaged $3500, while 30 of 40 White Dorper rams also reached the sale high of $25,000 and averaged $5650.
It was the Dell Dorper and African Dumisa White Dorper studs, both owned by the van Niekerk and Vagg families, Moama, which topped the sale twice with
First to make the $25,000 sale high price was Dorper ram, Dell 200037 ET, purchased via AuctionsPlus by repeat Dell buyers Tom and Bec Palmer, Ivanhoe.
Bidding for the type four April 2020-drop ram which weighed 118 kilograms kicked off at $11,000, with prospective buyers keen on securing the ram which had been used within the Dell flock. Semen had also been retained by the breeders for export and in flock use.
Sired by Dell Dorpers 181077 and out of a Dumisa 'Legend' 149472 daughter, Dell African Dumisa co-prinicpal Andrea Vagg said he was "one of the most correct sires they had bred".
"We have lambs about three months old on the ground which show potential," she said. "The Palmers have been buying top end rams at our on-farm sale for the past 2-3 years."
Also making $25,000 was White Dorper ram, African 210498 ET, also sold by the van Niekerk and Vagg families and purchased by Brad and Tanya Edson of Red Rock White Dorper stud, Commbe, SA.
The May 2021-drop ram which weighed 105kg was unanimously scored a type five. He was sired by 2020 top-priced ram, Belowrie Bentley 190006, which sold for $21,000.
Other sale highlights included the junior champion White Dorper ram, Youlden Valley 210037, offered by Thomas and Simone Youlden of Youlden Valley stud, Tomingley, and purchased by Daniel Charters, Charters Co Pty Ltd, The Rock.
Western Australian stud Kaya, Narrogin, sold its senior and grand champion White Dorper ram, Kaya White 200341 (ET), for $16,500 to Canonbar Pastoral Co, Nyngan, which purchased three rams in total to average $10,533 and one ewe at $1400.
Canonbar Pastoral also paid $12,500 for Kaya White 200545.
Dumisa 210223, the reserve senior champion White Dorper ram, sold for $15,000 Mark Cullinan, Keeleen Dorper stud, Wentworth.
Dell Dorpers purchased the reserve senior champion ram, Prieska 210534, a type five ram from Prieska stud, Mt Barker, WA, for $10,000.
Advertisement
Queensland buyers David and Clayton Mack of Mack Dorpers, Meandarra, accounted for nine sheep in total including seven rams and two ewes from the Kaya and Prieska studs at Narrogin and Mt Barker, WA, and Belowrie stud, Dubbo.
Running around 1000 commercial Dorper and White Dorper ewes, the Macks purchased the ewes to establish their own stud while the rams will be used to lift their commercial flock.
"Most (of the rams purchased) are Kaya ex-stud rams so they will help like our commercials, while we will also dabble with them in the stud we are starting," Clayton said.
"We target the export lamb market, and were looking for bone, big heavy rams with good structure, nice growth rates and fat cover."
Also out of the north was Shorty Swilks of Tinalong Dorpers, Surat, Qld, who paid $5400 for Dorper ram, Swamp Road 216010, offered by the Swamp Road stud, Red Cliffs, Vic, and Dorper ewe, Nomuula 210088, offered by Nomuula Dorpers, Moonbi, for $2800.
Meanwhile, John Giddy, Illyria, Nyngan through Nutrien Nyngan purchased eight rams.
Advertisement
The full clearance of ewes was fuelled by produces looking to rebuild their flocks while others has intentions to kick-start their own studs.
Fifteen Dorper ewes sold to $4400 and averaged $2520, while 10 White Dorper ewes topped at $2600 and averaged $1720.
AuctionsPlus buyers Tom and Bec Palmer, Ivanhoe, who also purchased the equal top-priced Dorper ram secured the $4400 top-priced ewe, Dell 210058 sired by Dumisa 'Legend' 140472, as part of their draft of four ewes which averaged $3750.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien with John Settree, Dubbo, taking bids from the rostrum.
MORE TO COME.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.