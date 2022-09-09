The Land

New England's high altitude Mount Emby a proven beef factory

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
September 9 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

HIGH altitude New England property Mount Emby is a proven beef factory, consistently carrying 600 cattle on an annual basis.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.