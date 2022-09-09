Fresh off purchasing the $20,000 top lot at last year's sale, Peter and Odette Morley, Boomey Park, Larras Lee, took home the top again at the 37th annual Darriwell Merino and Poll Merino Studs on property ram sale at Trundle.
Providing 100 rams for competition, Darriwell sold 99 to an average of $2922, slightly down on last year's average of $3134, and it was repeat buyers who volume bought again.
Top priced sale was $6800 for Lot 6, weighing 110 kilograms, while measuring 19.7-micron wool with a 2.8-micron standard deviation, 13.8 per cent coefficient of variation and 99.6pc comfort factor.
He also had a strong carcase under fleece, measuring 5mm fat depth and 37mm eye muscle depth.
Boomey Park manager Angus Shannon was on hand to select the 15 lots, averaging $4240, that will head to Boomey Park and includes the equal second highest and fourth highest selling lots.
The Morleys and Mr Shannon run 5000 ewes and followers on Boomey Park, as well as an 850-head Simmental-Hereford cross cattle herd.
He said they are more than happy to purchase rams off Darriwell Merino and Poll merino Studs' studmaster Russell Jones.
"We have confidence that Darriwell's rams will do what we want," Mr Shannon said.
"The top priced lot has everything we are looking for in a ram.
"He presented really well with good figures.
"We have been coming to this sale for 13 years and the proof that Darriwell's rams work for us is in our paddocks.
"That's why we have a level of confidence to buy here despite a tough season.
"They provide a productive wool cut and fertility.
"Russell has freed the skins up the last couple of years for shearing ease.
"They comb well and still have weight."
Second top sale honours were shared between Lot 17, going to Boomey Park, and Lot 3, purchased by CE and GM Gowing, Eurella, Trundle. Both lots sold for $6,200.
Lot 17 weighed in at 101kg, measured 18.5-micron wool with a 3.1-micron standard deviation, 16.6pc coefficient of variation and 99.4pc comfort factor.
He also measured 4mm fat depth and 37mm eye muscle depth.
Lot 3 was far heavier, weighing 117kg, and measured 19.2-micron wool with a 3.2-micron standard deviation, 16.7pc coefficient of variation and 99.4pc comfort factor.
His fat depth measured 5mm and eye muscle depth 40mm.
A.S., D.M. and S.W. Nicholson, Grenfell, took 11 rams last year and returned this year to purchase 13 lots with two hitting $4800 and an average of $2977.
Speaking after the sale, Mr Jones was pleased with the outcome.
"I'm very happy, it was a solid consistent sale," he said.
"Despite the constant rain, I think the wool came up very well.
"It is great to get the support of regular buyers as it shows that our product works for them.
"A couple of regulars couldn't make it which may have affected the result but it can go either way each year.
"While the average was down a little on last year, I'm happy with the 99pc clearance."
The sale was conducted by Schute Bell, Narromine, with Jason Hartin and Adam Chudleigh, McCarron Cullinane Chudleigh, Forbes, sharing auctioneering duties.
"Considering the circumstances of the very wet season, the rams stood up very well," Mr Hartin said.
"There was strong support from repeat buyers and some news ones as well.
"Russell continues to provide dual purpose sheep and today's sale shows it is obvious that Darriwell has something for existing clients and new buyers."
