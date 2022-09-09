The Land
Home/Studstock

Darriwell ram sale reaches $6800, 99 per cent clearance

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated September 9 2022 - 10:02am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the top priced lot from the 37th annual Darriwell Merino on property sale are Brett Douglas and Jason Hartin, Shute Bell, Ross Braybrook and Angus Shannon, Boomey Park, and Russell Jones, Darriwell Merinos. Photo: Denis Howard

Fresh off purchasing the $20,000 top lot at last year's sale, Peter and Odette Morley, Boomey Park, Larras Lee, took home the top again at the 37th annual Darriwell Merino and Poll Merino Studs on property ram sale at Trundle.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.