Local buyers set a solid platform at the Graham families annual Crawford Angus Spring bull sale, Tumorrama, on Friday with prices reaching a $24,000 top.
The sale resulted in all 35 bulls sell for a 100 per cent clearance and average $13,114.
The $24,000 top-priced bull Crawford S106, was sired by Sprys-W Franklin P555, and weighed 662 kilograms with a 40 centimetre scrotal circumference.
He was purchased by Jock and Elaine Mason, Julong Partnership, Adjungbilly, who run 1200 head of cattle to breed steers for the feedlots at 450 kilograms.
The Mason's bought three bulls in total at $18,667, including the second-top priced bull for $21,000 at 700 kilograms.
Mrs Mason said they love to buy bulls from the Graham family that are their neighbours, as the bulls know the environment well.
"The Graham's are trustworthy and honourable, so we know what we are getting every time," he said.
Mrs Mason said they wanted bulls with well balanced estimated breeding values (EBVs), strong growth and consistency and bulls that could stand up and breed good steers and replacement females.
Return clients set a solid base in the sale, with Fernhill Holdings, Coolac, buying six bulls to a top of $16,000 on three occasions, to average $14,333.
Haydn Dunhill, Rosemount Pastoral, Jugiong, secured four bulls to a top of $17,000, averaging $11,500, while Bettergrow-Warragundi, Two Mile Flat, rounded out the sale with four bulls to average $9500.
Nutrien agent Ken Miall, Wagga Wagga, advised the team from Gunnong Hilltop, Tumut for two new sires to $20,000 and $12,000 respectively.
The sale was conducted by Wilks McKean Livestock and Property with Joe Wilks as the auctioneer.
Livestock Channel Manager for ACM, looking after a team of 9 across NSW, Qld, Vic and SA. Have been with Fairfax for 15 years in 2017 with 12 months as a journalist, 4 years as a livestock sales rep, 8 years as the Livestock manager at The Land and two years as the Livestock Channel Manager for ACM.
