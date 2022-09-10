Rams sold to every eastern state in the Weealla and Raby 23rd Annual On Property Ram Sale held on farm at Weealla, Balladoran, featuring the largest sale draft for the stud.
Overall 123 of 130 rams sold to $6250 and averaged $1760.
65 of 66 polled rams sold to $4000 and averaged $1640 while 58 of 64 Merino rams sold to $6250 for an average of $1900.
Topping the sale was the Merino ram tag 944, offered by the Raby Merino Stud, which was purchased by Victoria Downs Merino Stud, Morven, Qld, for $6250.
The 95 kilogram son of a Bill Burra Burra ram had a micron of 17.4.
Purchasing on behalf of Victoria Downs was Elders Stud Stocks Scott Thrift who said it was a high quality ram.
The ram had been on display at the 2022 Rabobank National Merino Show and Sale which was where the stud first set their sights on 944.
Topping the poll section was Weealla's tag 742 purchased by JA Dries, St George, Qld, for $4000.
Sired by a son of East Mundalla, 742 weighed 112 kilograms.
Julie Dries said she liked the rams bloodline and had been chasing the sire.
"It was just a good quality ram," Ms Dries said.
"I really likes the size and frame in him," she said.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Livestock and Elders Dubbo with Nutrien Stud Stock's Brad Wilson taking bids.
