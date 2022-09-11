Renowned practical economist at the University of Western Australia, Professor David Pannell, predicts high prices will probably last another year or so, in a recent detailed analysis of world fertiliser markets and supply chains.
He stresses that "the best cure for high prices is high prices. They prompt suppliers to increase output and purchasers to cut demand".
However, because adjustments to supply take a year or so, we probably need to budget for higher fertiliser prices for a while.
How to cope cropping and pasture wise is, therefore, a key consideration.
Neglecting soil deficiencies will cost a lot in crop and pasture yield loss.
Based on decades of research, we know the only way to correct soil deficiencies is to apply products that contain missing elements in available forms.
That does not rule out alternative fertiliser products, including feedlot and poultry manure.
It is important to assess data about a product's nutrient content and the form it is in.
For example, phosphorus can be water soluble (readily available), citrate soluble (good availability on acidic soils), and citrate unsoluble (very low availability).
Then calculate the cost of supplying sufficient required nutrients for a crop in a given paddock.
Assessing soil fertility as accurately as possible is important to deciding on fertiliser rate and type for crops and pastures.
Soil testing, using tests proven by research for best accuracy for Australian soils and environments, is important and can identify possible savings, as well as where fertiliser is most required.
Soil testing via accredited laboratories is also the best guarantee for use of the best reliable technology.
Decades of research have shown that neglecting to address soil deficiencies can be very costly.
For example, a look at the Grain Orana Alliance website, a central west grower and agronomist research group, identifies how critical fertiliser is.
For example, a 2017 Gilgandra canola trial saw a yield gain to 15kg/ha phosphorus of 0.5t/ha.
A 2016 Alectown canola trial saw a response to 50kg/ha nitrogen of 0.5t/ha.
A wheat trial at Coolah resulted in yield increasing from 2.0 to 3.8t/ha from 50kg/ha nitrogen.
Given good subsoil moisture, likely for next year's crop given good fallow management, fertiliser responses are commonly high for both nitrogen and phosphorus if deficiencies exist.
Note an alternative to nitrogen fertiliser in cropping, at least partially so, is greater inclusion of pasture legumes and grain legumes.
Likewise, pasture productivity and pasture quality are dramatically impacted if soil deficiencies are not addressed.
More than 130 NSW DPI pasture fertiliser trials, conducted in the central west and north-west slopes and plains, upper Hunter, and other areas, have commonly noted big increases where sulphur and phosphorus deficiencies are addressed.
Commonly yield gains were several t/ha drymatter resulting from applying around 10kg/ha available phosphorus and 12kg/ha or so sulphur.
Plus, good legume content via nutrient correction helps ensure high soil nitrogen for its grass content.
Perennial grasses, temperate, and tropical species have also been shown to respond by an additional several tonnes per hectare when nitrogen deficiency is addressed by fertiliser.
Common rates are 50kg/ha nitrogen or more, where pasture legume content is poor.
Our property, as an example, in central west NSW, in pre-pasture improvement days, would barely carry 2.0 dry sheep equivalents per hectare.
Today's average carrying rate is 8.0 DSE/ha, plus the business is fattening versus store.
Phosphorus and sulphur were initially applied annually at 10kg/ha and now periodically, depending on soil tests.
Crops are still sown with 10 to 16kg/ha phosphorus and 50kg/ha nitrogen, and sometimes even more nitrogen.
It is not necessary to soil test every paddock and every soil type in a paddock.
But at least test a representative of typical crop and pasture areas to get a good feel of where soil fertility is and what to do about it.
There are ways to be far more sophisticated than us for fertiliser use.
For example, as others have shown via yield mapping and grain protein mapping.
The main thing is to have a rational strategy and follow it.
Next week: Minimise risks of tropical grass sowing problems.
