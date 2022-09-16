Aloes are wonderful in gravel gardens. Because of their eye-catching structure they look better dotted about singly rather than clustered in groups, though if you find the sight of stretches of empty gravel too reminiscent of the outback it's easy to add low growing sempervivums, echeverias, glaucous leaved euphorbias E. myrsinites and E. rigida and a clumping blue-leaf grass like blue oat grass, Helictotrichon sempervirens, or ever popular Festuca glauca, to pull the picture together.