Aloes are wonderful for their interesting structure, winter colour and drought tolerance.
Visiting the coast a few weeks ago in mid-August, I admired a gorgeous clump of Wickens' Aloe (A. wickensii), with spiky leaves and brilliant red and yellow flowers, growing in Wollongong Botanic Gardens on a low hill that was converted into a dry climate habitat when the gardens were established over forty years ago.
Wollongong has a monsoonal climate with an annual rainfall of around 1,100mm. but the dry climate plants were obviously flourishing.
What are aloes? They're succulents, plants that evolved to store water - in their case in thick, fleshy leaves - during a wet year to be available when a dry one came along.
Most of those in cultivation come from South Africa, Madagascar and the Middle East, from tropical and sub-tropical regions of grassland, scrub and semi-desert. Although many are frost tender, a few will survive temperatures down to -4 degrees Celsius.
They vary in size, from low-growing rosettes to grass-like perennials, shrubs and the South African tree aloe, A. barbarae which reaches 18 metres in its native habitat.
Generally aloe leaves are arranged in a loose spiral, usually edged with spiteful little teeth which in some species also appear on the leaf surface.
Many have highly decorative leaves, speckled or variegated, sometimes developing orange and red tones in lower temperatures like another succulent, Kalanchoe 'Bronze Sculpture'.
Flowers are showy, tubular and carried on spikes, similar to those of perennial pokers (Kniphofia), in the same range of colours, from greeny-yellow and yellow to orange and dark red.
Aloes are wonderful in gravel gardens. Because of their eye-catching structure they look better dotted about singly rather than clustered in groups, though if you find the sight of stretches of empty gravel too reminiscent of the outback it's easy to add low growing sempervivums, echeverias, glaucous leaved euphorbias E. myrsinites and E. rigida and a clumping blue-leaf grass like blue oat grass, Helictotrichon sempervirens, or ever popular Festuca glauca, to pull the picture together.
Aloes grow well in poor soil but they need good drainage. They are uber drought tolerant and need no extra water other than during a prolonged dry spell.
Most prefer full sun all day, though many will tolerate some shade, especially in hot climates.
Their main limitation for NSW gardeners is nearly all are frost tender, so while they do well on the coast and inland, they aren't suited for mass plantings on the ranges.
This may change in time, as with global warming causing our winters to become increasingly shorter and warmer, highland gardeners may find it possible to grow some of the more cold-tolerant aloes in the open garden rather than in a sheltered outdoor living area.
Hotter, drier summers will also help, as they harden plant tissue and makes it more cold-tolerant.
For this reason plants that are frost-tender in damp northern climates will often survive the frosty winters of Australian inland gardens.
Seed of many interesting aloe species including A. wickensii ($7.50) is available from www.australianseed.com
