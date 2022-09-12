Be warned. The word sustainability is no longer fashionable; it's time to catch up because the world is moving on to regenerative agriculture.
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) is now the new "mega-trend", according to a leading industry expert Dr Terry McCosker, who spoke at a Northwest Carbon Forum in Tamworth and Narrabri.
Dr McCosker is a scientist, internationally acclaimed speaker, and the founding director of Resource Consulting Service (RCS) and is recognised worldwide as a pioneer in regenerative agriculture, education, and training.
He said some of the forum's aims were for farmers to learn more about sustainable soil practices, carbon sequestration and practical information on accessing carbon markets.
Dr McCosker said the change from sustainable to regeneration was "already here", and he cited the example of the Canadian, family-owned company, McCains which has set a target for all their potatoes globally to be grown regeneratively by 2030.
"They do not know how to do it. And they admit that they don't know how it will be done," he said, "But they (McCains) are setting up trial farms all over the globe.
"And we found one in South Australia who is already growing potatoes regeneratively, and so it's a model that they will use globally," Dr McCosker said.
One of the world's largest producers of oat milk is chasing regeneratively-grown oats to position itself within a world marketplace seeking regeneratively grown foods, Dr McCosker said.
"So this is the megatrend. It's a big one, and it will start to change things.
"The second thing happening is the banks will become the policemen for ESG."
Dr McCosker said borrowers would have to provide the usual data for lending contracts, and soon they will have to report on what they are doing for the environment.
He said already three of the major banks are already requesting this information.
"So one of the things that we're trying to do to support that is developing what we call them farm portrait, which will record some of this stuff, but it will also set you up to be able to trade natural capital. And so it's a measurement system. We've designed and tested the measurement system over a number of properties.
"We're now getting all that information put into a software package, so it becomes easy to use and can all be recorded, trends can be tracked, and the process of setting up the farm will become a standard regenerative ag standard that all of the players will start to know," he said.
Dr McCosker said that if COVID-19 has done anything, it's changed the consciousness of what we need to do for the globe.
"So it's coming down from the top money-wise and market-wise; know they want verification.
"It's going to be outcome-based, not input-based. It's going to be about proof of a change."
Dr McCosker said proof of change would only be counted once a property had undergone the registration process, and any effort put in place in previous years and decades would not matter to the operation of accumulating carbon credits.
