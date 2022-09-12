The Land
Steer prices up $100 to $150 at Tamworth

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
September 12 2022 - 4:00am
Penny and Grant Barton, Kootingal and Walcha bought a pen of seven Angus steers, account NL Pastoral Co, Walcha for $1610.

Widespread falls of rain combined with the expected surge of Spring growth just around the corner pumped steer values by $100 to $150 at the Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange's fortnightly store sale.

