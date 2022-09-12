Widespread falls of rain combined with the expected surge of Spring growth just around the corner pumped steer values by $100 to $150 at the Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange's fortnightly store sale.
Weaner steers up to 200 kilograms ranged from $1050 to $1940, while heifers in the same weight range were priced from $850 through to $1470.
Yearling heifers up to 330kg sold from $1000 to $2010, while heifers in the 330kg to 400kg range were priced between $1660 to $2020.
Cows with calves over two months in the 400kg to 550kg range were priced between the $2800 to $3950 price range. PTIC cows, from 400kg to 550kg, were priced between $1010 to $2800.
Garvin and Cousens' Andrew Warden said the majority of the 1100 to 1200 steers offered were weaners, with only small numbers of yearling steers suitable for crop finishing being offered.
He said buyers from the New England and Northern Tablelands as well as from Southern Queensland were out in numbers, also anticipating a big Spring feed surge.
Mr Warden said that the localised falls of rain and further to the west of Tamworth on Thursday night and early Friday morning also helped "boost the job".
"There were a number of Queensland order buyers looking for a few of the lighter cattle to put away over the summer period," he said. "It was a very successful steer sale."
The top-priced steers made $2180 (compared with $2050 at the last sale) and were Angus, offered by D and E McLenagh, Tamworth.
Bronco Trust, Guyra also sold Angus steers sired by Rennylea bulls for $2110.
The Thompson family, Bundella Station, Bundella offered a large draft of steers and heifers. A pen of 15 Murray Grey cross steers made $1880, while another pen of Murray Grey steers made $1840
Barrington Ag, Gloucester, sold a pen of 6 Angus steers for $1940, a pen of 16 crossbred steers for $1980 and another pen of lighter crossbred steers for $1780.
Davidson Cameron and Company's Scott Newberry said overall, the market for females continues to be strong.
"Given the improved seasonal conditions we are experiencing, demand remains high for all classes, especially the better quality lines of younger cows and calves," Mr Newberry said.
McIlveen Farming, Tamworth sold Angus heifers, with their first calf at foot, sired by Booroomooka Angus and DSK bulls for $3950.
T and J Fenwicke, Tamworth sold heifers sired by Farrer Angus bulls and out of big Santa Gertrudis cows for $1860.
