The offering of 280 March-2022 shorn Merino and Poll Merino rams on behalf of Steve, Liz and Sam Phillips, Yarrawonga, Harden, drew return buyers and potential clients from the local district, across the state and interstate, as they lined up to bid for their pick of the catalogue.
On their website it was recorded the main objective at Yarrawonga was the 'produce more dollars per head'.
The Phillips family are commercially orientated running 75,000 DSE on eight properties across the state.
"This growth and expansion has been made possible through the profitability of our Merino flock. Our focus is to generate increased farm profits. Yarrawonga sheep have the unique ability to increase fleece weights while decreasing micron, very few studs can do this. This has been proved through countless wether trials over the past thirty years."
The Yarrawonga stud ewes average 8 kilos and better while averaging 18.5 micron and the Poll Merino stud at Yarrawonga is now at the forefront of the poll industry with large numbers of Polls being produced.
At the recent South West Slopes Stud Merino Breeders 2022 Field Day, the Phillips family were presented with The Bill Carter Memorial Shield for Spectators Choice.
The top price at $26,000 was recorded for Lot 3 Yarrawonga 210326, a homozygous poll son of Roseville Park 190081, while the sale average for 280 rams sold was $4975.
The buyer of the top priced ram was Rodger Matthews, Borambil Poll Merino stud, Corowa.
The measurements of Yarrawonga 210326 indicated 17.6 micron, 2.5 standard deviation (SD), 12.00 coefficient of variation (CV) and 99.5 percent comfort factor (CF).
His Australian Sheep Breeding Values showed 27.4 yearling clean fleece weight, -2.1 yearling fibre diameter, 9.6 yearling weight. along with Dual Purpose Plus Index of 176, Merino Plus Index 187 and Fibre Production Index 172.
Second top price at $22,000 was paid twice, while other feature sales included $20,000, $18,000, $16000 and $14,000.
Stud co-principal Steve Phillips said it was 'an incredible sale'.
"The support from so many people was amazing and it is appreciated," Mr Phillips said.
"It shows the strength of the wool market and the demand for Merino sheep is still strong.
"There was consistent bidding right to the last ram which sold for $5000."
The auction was settled by Elders, along with Nutrien, it was interfaced with Elite Livestock Auctions, through which platform 11 rams were purchased when bidding on 20pc of the offering..
Paul Dooley was the guest auctioneer with Rick Power, Nutrien sharing the rostrum..
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
