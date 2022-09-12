The Land
Nuffield scholarship winners for 2023 announced

By Simon Chamberlain
Updated September 12 2022 - 9:46pm, first published 9:00pm
Nineteen emerging leaders from Australian agriculture have been awarded prestigious 2023 Nuffield Scholarships at a dinner and conference in Tamworth on Monday evening.

