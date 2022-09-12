Jarrod Cook from Stamford has been awarded the Northern Pastoral Scholarship, supported collectively by the Australian Agricultural Company (AACo), Consolidated Pastoral Company (CPC), Elders and S. Kidman & Co. Jarrod will study the best methods to prepare cattle for feedlot entry to optimise performance.

Tessa Dimond from St George. Supported by GrainCorp, Tessa will gain a global perspective on how Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) affect Australian grain prices and access to international markets.

Regan Lynch from Hughenden. Supported by Animal Health Australia and Plant Health Australia, Regan will explore ways to improve farm biosecurity attitudes and practices in the Northern Australian beef industry.

Aimee Snowden currently works in Rockhampton but hails from a family farm in southern NSW. Supported by AgriFutures Australia, she will study agriculture education models that drive immersive experiences and engage curious minds.