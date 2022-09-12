The Land
'New era': King Charles III proclaimed ruling monarch of Australia

Karen Barlow
Karen Barlow
September 12 2022 - 5:30am
King Charles III has been proclaimed as Australia's new head of state with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declaring he represents a "new era" and as a monarch he will need to "forge his own path".

