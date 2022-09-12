The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

70,000 bales ginned and about 26,000 to go

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
September 12 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stockpiled cotton at Carroll gin. File photograph

Cotton ginning at the Namoi Cotton gin, Hillston is still underway, but with 70,000 bales processed and only about 26,000 bales to go.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.