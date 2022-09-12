Cotton ginning at the Namoi Cotton gin, Hillston is still underway, but with 70,000 bales processed and only about 26,000 bales to go.
Hillston gin manager Toby Ison said:" I can see the finish line, and I've never been more excited".
Mr Ison said there were about 4900 modules stockpiled in the gin's yard and a further 1400 from properties in the region.
"Our biggest problem down here is the weather," he said.
"It seems like it has been raining non-stop; it's slowing us down."
Mr Ison said the last harvest's 96,000 bales was a big crop, but with the soil moisture and supply level, the prediction of an even bigger yield was on the cards.
Cotton Australia's regional manager - Northern NSW Alec Macintosh, said cotton gins in the north of the state were still going hard at it, with only one gin he knew of completing its work.
He said growers in his region were starting to make their plans for seeding the next once the weather allows and the correct soil temperatures are available.
"The country is still very wet, and trying to get a tractor and planter over it is a challenge," he said.
Mr MacIntosh said growers of irrigated cotton were falling behind in their schedule to prepare the country for sowing, but there was still time in hand.
"Dryland cotton is going to be the big question," he said. "We have no idea at this point how much will be sown. But with prices being pretty good at the moment and plenty of vacant country that was too wet to sow a winter crop into, the odds are we'll have a big crop."
Namoi Cotton Narrabri account manager Jacob Booby said the ability of growers to get on their ground would be the most significant factor in this season's planting.
"Many of our irrigated growers just haven't been able to get on their ground to hill up their rows," he said.
"We're looking at a bigger hectarage of dryland cotton, especially out around Walgett where it was too wet to get a winter crop in.
"We have one Upper Namoi grower near Gunnedah who still has 30ha of cotton to pick, and there are about 1200 round bales still to be delivered to our gins."
Mr Booby said ginning had finished at the company's Merah North plant, and ginning was expected to complete at the Moomin gin near Rowena on Monday afternoon.
"We got 12 ginners over from Zimbabwe and South Africa this season, and that has been a great help to us," Mr Booby said.
Cotton prices prove to be an excellent incentive to consider it a crop this summer.
"Prices are holding up well and reached around $800 a bale a couple of weeks ago, with the price at $700 plus today (Monday)."
Mr Booby said the price structure was still a good incentive to consider the crop if growers can get some remission from the wet season.
