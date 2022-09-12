Not a single kilometre of road has been transferred from local councils to state governance, more than three years after the Coalition's regional road election promise.
Labor Shadow Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison said in the lead up to the 2019 election, Coalition MPs stood at regional roads promising they would be reclassified or transferred under the policy.
She said this meant 15,000 kilometres of roads governed by local councils would be transferred or reclassified because they had become regional or state roads (connecting more than one council area).
"This was a magic pudding election promise. Every Nationals and Liberal candidate could point to a potential road in their electorate, which could be eligible for reclassification or transfer, and the government still hasn't transferred as single one of them," Ms Aitchison said.
"What's worse, after numerous questions, transport bureaucrats were unable to even confirm a dollar or kilometre figure for the policy in 2022-23 ... this important program is certainly a high priority for all regional communities."
When The Land asked why zero kilometres had been transferred, Mr Farraway said when Labor was last in government, it dumped hundreds of millions of dollars of road maintenance costs on councils overnight.
Mr Farraway said the government had implemented the first 16 of 37 recommendations from the independent panel that oversaw the Regional Road Transfer and Road Classification Review priority round.
The independent panel is currently assessing applications submitted under the Regional Road Reclassification and Transfer Program and will deliver its final report to the government by the end of the year.
