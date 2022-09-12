The Land
Labor calls out Coalition's election road promise

Samantha Townsend
Samantha Townsend
Updated September 12 2022 - 11:21pm, first published 11:00pm
There is a 4.3 tonne road limit in Kempsey Armidale Road after landslips.

Not a single kilometre of road has been transferred from local councils to state governance, more than three years after the Coalition's regional road election promise.

