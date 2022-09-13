Insecticide developer Bio-Gene Technology (ASX code BGT) has been a terrible investment since the German multinational chemical group BASF pulled out of a development agreement in May.
By September 9, BGT had fallen to less than 10 cents a share, a new low for the year, putting the Punter in a quandary - sell and cut his losses or buy more to reduce his average cost in the hope of getting his money back more quickly when (or if) the price recovers.
The company's aim is "to develop and commercialise a broad portfolio of targeted insect control and management solutions", including mosquito control and the control of a range of other crawling and flying insect pests.
BASF was only involved in the stored-grain pest development program, which it decided did not fit its global strategy.
However, BGT is still working on commercial development of its insecticides with Clarke Mosquito Control Products for use in the US and the Cayman Islands and with Evergreen Garden Care.
BGT has shown that the use of its Flavocide in stored grain was successful when used in combination with other products for at least nine months in controlling five of the key stored-grain pests, the Lesser grain borer, Flour beetle, Saw-toothed grain beetle, Flat grain beetle and Rice weevil.
Meeting all the regulatory requirements, seeking to cut manufacturing costs and developing commercial pathways is a slow process.
However, at the end of June, it had more than $6 million in cash, enough to carry it through for more than 12 months.
A firm sales deal for either its Qcide or Flavocide products would do wonders for the share price, so the Punter has decided to hang on a little longer.
But he will be watching the price very carefully.
Trading in the shares is very thin, with the market seeing fewer than 10 BGT trades on most days.
