Delivering knowledge and support directly to the farm gate, and beyond

The Albury team and Dennis Voznesenski (far right) in Oaklands. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Rabobank

While stories of rural and regional communities losing services is sadly a familiar one, Rabobank is bucking the trend, delivering knowledge and expertise to farmers' doorsteps.



The value of knowledge

Thanks to a number of knowledge-sharing events across the Riverina, local farmers have had the opportunity of hearing first-hand insights from RaboResearch analysts, whilst catching up with their local team.

Recently, Angus Gidley-Baird, Rabobank's senior animal protein analyst, was at events in Osborne, Gundagai, Holbrook, Karrawarra Pastoral at Wantabadgery, and was also aboard the RaboTruck at the Mansfield Showgrounds, providing a protein market update titled 'In a slowing economy are high meat prices sustainable?'.

"If there's one thing we've learnt in recent years, it's that you can't beat a face-to-face event. The beauty of these events is the engagement and interaction we're able to enjoy from talking with our farmers on the ground," Angus said.

Angus is one of Rabobank's team of global RaboResearch analysts, dedicated to researching and interpreting global and local agri-markets, and as he describes, "turning that knowledge into a decision-making tool for our clients."

A valuable opportunity for local producers, and one he believes is equally beneficial for the RaboResearch team.

"As a bank focused solely on agriculture, our whole team is passionate about rural Australia and we welcome every opportunity to get out on the road meeting our Aussie farmers."

"For me, the opportunity to have a conversation is one of the main positives of getting out and about," he said. "Naturally conversations then tend to flow to variables such as season, the market, and then other topics like sustainability or the availability of stock."

"It's invaluable as an analyst to get that local perspective, we need to understand the key things impacting farming businesses at any given time so we can provide the most useful information for on-farm decision-making."

Delivering knowledge and support directly to the farm gate, and beyond

Boots on the ground

He said the RaboTruck - a B-Double, purpose built mobile space for networking and sharing knowledge - enhanced the experience.

"The RaboTruck is a real point of difference, it can pull up for an event at a small local sporting ground, even on-farm, and gives us the ability to do things the way we like to - engaging directly with the community."

"It not only serves as a platform to host knowledge sharing events it also provides the social opportunity for rural communities to come together which is just as important."

Recently, the RaboTruck travelled to Oaklands where RaboResearch analyst Dennis Voznesenski delivered presentations on the global and domestic outlook for farm inputs.

Ingrained in rural communities

Angus said Rabobank's commitment to taking knowledge and expertise directly into the heart of rural Australia was a source of great pride, helping support local staff on the ground, and local farmers.

"As analysts, our challenge is identifying global market issues that are relevant and applicable to decisions made at the farm gate, whether you're a livestock producer, grain grower or in the dairy industry."

"From market upheaval, to pressure in the supply chain, supply access or any number of issues, our job is to pick out challenges and opportunities," he said.

"That can be through expansion, diversification, risk mitigation tools, upskilling, opportunities for developing markets, and it's our role to dig into the detail of an issue and pare it back to what's most relevant to an individual business."

Excited for field days

Riverina/Northern Victorian Regional Manager Sally Bull said local Rabobank staff also embraced the opportunity to get out and about, and were looking forward to attending the upcoming field days in Henty and Elmore.

"Rabobank has had a presence at the Henty Machinery Field Days for the past 25 years, excluding COVID19, and we're really excited to get back there and support the event."

"It's a great opportunity to connect with our clients, and catch up with new friends and old from a wide geographic spread and we look forward to them every year."

Enjoying a 'whole of community' approach, she said the team engaged the Holbrook Public School P&C to provide its catering at Henty, and the local committee will provide catering at Elmore.

"Our Rabobank teams live locally, work locally and do whatever we can to support local events, and the community groups that are the lifeblood of our towns," said Sally.

